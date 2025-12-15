The Royals want to get their hands on Jarren Duran

Since last year, the Kansas City Royals have been looking to improve their lineup on the offensive side of the ball. And even though they acquired Lane Thomas and Isaac Collins this weekend, their work isn't done in this area.

In fact, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Royals have a specific trade target in mind – Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. The Missouri club has had this target as a priority since the start of the off-season, with the Boston outfit having a surplus in the outfield and wanting to part with either him or Wilyer Abreu.

Latest notes: *Royals still want Red Sox's Jarren Duran *How Merrill Kelly signing affects Ketel Marte *Details of Marte's no-trade list *Murikami mystery continues *Nats reluctance to move Abrams *Brewers' plans for Zerpahttps://t.co/j5SpeI9GhZ – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 15, 2025

Even after signing free agent Lane Thomas and trading for Isaac Collins, the Kansas City Royals are open to adding another outfielder, namely Jarren Duran, if the Boston Red Sox lower their asking price.

Again according to Rosenthal, the Royals believe acquiring Duran's services would cost them pitcher Cole Ragans, and they are not inclined to trade him. The Low Reds would then have to fall back on Noah Cameron or Kris Bubic for a deal to possibly be struck.

Duran could bring exactly what Kansas City is looking for, hitting for a .256 batting average with 16 home runs, 84 runs produced, 24 stolen bases, a .774 OPS, and a 4.7 WAR in 2025. The outfielder would certainly bring an offensive boost to the Royals, in addition to completing their outfield for the 2026 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether Boston will be willing to lower the asking price for their colt. If not, general manager J.J. Picollo will have to come up with something else this winter, which doesn't seem to be in the team's plans at the moment, with all eggs in Duran's basket.

This content was created with the help of AI.