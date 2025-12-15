The Mets are open to trading Mark Vientos

After the departures of Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Edwin Diaz, panic seems to have set in at the New York Mets, at least among the fan base. With good reason, as President of Baseball Operations David Stearns doesn't seem to know where he's going.

And the fans may not have seen the last of him. Queens' representatives are reportedly open to sending infielder and pinch-hitter Mark Vientos elsewhere this winter, according to Sports Illustrated sources.

Should this materialize, the Mets would have plenty of power to replace, as Vientos and Alonso combined for a total of 55 home runs last season.

The Mets are open to trading infielder/DH Mark Vientos this offseason, as sources told Mets On SIhttps://t.co/DpMfhO4aQF – Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) December 15, 2025

This news follows the signing of Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million pact to play first base, a position he has never played. Vientos could also play third base, but Brett Baty seemed to take the position permanently last year and is likely to continue in that vein next campaign.

This leaves little room for Vientos, or young Ronny Mauricio for that matter, and a change of scenery seems inevitable.

Vientos is coming off a difficult season with the Mets, where he posted a .233 batting average with a .702 OPS, 17 long balls, and 61 runs produced in 121 games. However, he enjoyed a better second half of the campaign where he maintained a batting average of .246 with an OPS of .778, eleven home runs, and 37 runs produced in 55 games.

The 26-year-old is still under the team's control for another four years, as he won't reach arbitration until 2027 and won't be free as a bird until after the 2029 season.

