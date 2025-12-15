The Habs end its weekend with three points out of a possible four

After the Rangers yesterday, the Canadiens played a second game in two nights, this time against the Oilers.

After two consecutive starts by Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes was back in net.

Here are the lineups:

No goals were scored in the first period, but Montreal was perfect on the power play (3/3).

Early in the game, the Oilers had a two-man, two-minute power play, but Dobes was solid.

This gave the home team momentum. What a sequence from the quartet.

Jakub Dobes with some excellent work to kill those penalties. pic.twitter.com/MG3KzULXxS – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) December 15, 2025

Brendan Gallagher thought he had scored, but his net was quickly denied by the official.

He redirected the puck into the net with his skate on a power play.

In the second period, the Habs returned to the powerplay.

This time, Calvin Pickard was beaten. What a shot from Ivan Demidov!

A puck that had eyes That shot though#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HG8Ehds34w – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 15, 2025

Then Connor McDavid proved he's human.

He gave a nice Christmas present to Joe Veleno, who couldn't have asked for more.

OH NO Connor McDavid gift wraps Montreal their second goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/IsT3jfnWsT – TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 15, 2025

Unlike the Oilers, Montreal was much more opportunistic with the man advantage.

For a second time tonight, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson had the assists on their teammates' 5-on-4 goals.

This time, it was Nick Suzuki who took advantage.

Nick Suzuki scores off a great pass by Juraj Slafkovsky. 3-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2qnYBQfEuH – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 15, 2025

Edmonton closed the gap, but Alexandre Texier restored his team's three-goal lead.

He really saved his career in the metropolis.

Alexandre took our three-goal lead to heart Thanks for restoring our three-goal lead, Alexandre#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JgnnlizdYh – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) December 15, 2025

Final score: 4-1 Montreal.

Montreal returns to action Tuesday night against the Flyers at the Bell Centre. The question now: which goalie will be in net? Back to Dobes, who stopped 27 of 28 shots tonight? Samuel Montembeault, who won't have played in a week on Tuesday? Or two-game NHL veteran Jacob Fowler, who was superb in Pittsburgh, but had it a little tougher in New York?

To be seen.

Extension

– Late in the game, Mike Matheson played 4:48 in a row to preserve the lead. What a warrior!

– Still. He got another assist later, so he's now at 59.

Lane Hutson now holds the record for most assists by a Canadiens defenseman in a calendar year (58). – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) December 15, 2025

– He played a strong game.

Jake Evans after playing 58 minutes on the PK in the 1st period pic.twitter.com/cdG1sIVZEl – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 15, 2025

– He plays good hockey, yes.

Alexandre Texier came to Montreal with a new lease on his career, and he's really taking advantage of it. He's playing fast, with intensity, and with a lot of confidence.

Still has to maintain it, which has been his issue in previous stops. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 15, 2025

– Montreal missed some breakaways…

The Habs are the worst breakaway team in the league – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 14, 2025

– More fear than harm.