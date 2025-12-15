The Habs end its weekend with three points out of a possible four

After the Rangers yesterday, the Canadiens played a second game in two nights, this time against the Oilers.
After two consecutive starts by Jacob Fowler, Jakub Dobes was back in net.
Here are the lineups:
#Habs vs. Oilers lineups pic.twitter.com/Ai4QTSwajg
No goals were scored in the first period, but Montreal was perfect on the power play (3/3).
Early in the game, the Oilers had a two-man, two-minute power play, but Dobes was solid.
This gave the home team momentum. What a sequence from the quartet.
Jakub Dobes with some excellent work to kill those penalties. pic.twitter.com/MG3KzULXxS
Brendan Gallagher thought he had scored, but his net was quickly denied by the official.
He redirected the puck into the net with his skate on a power play.
Gallagher's goal was waved off, kicked in. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fNfFbAJqyq
In the second period, the Habs returned to the powerplay.
This time, Calvin Pickard was beaten. What a shot from Ivan Demidov!
A puck that had eyes
That shot though#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HG8Ehds34w
Then Connor McDavid proved he's human.
He gave a nice Christmas present to Joe Veleno, who couldn't have asked for more.
OH NO
Connor McDavid gift wraps Montreal their second goal of the game! pic.twitter.com/IsT3jfnWsT
Unlike the Oilers, Montreal was much more opportunistic with the man advantage.
For a second time tonight, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson had the assists on their teammates' 5-on-4 goals.
This time, it was Nick Suzuki who took advantage.
Nick Suzuki scores off a great pass by Juraj Slafkovsky. 3-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2qnYBQfEuH
Edmonton closed the gap, but Alexandre Texier restored his team's three-goal lead.
He really saved his career in the metropolis.
Alexandre took our three-goal lead to heart
Thanks for restoring our three-goal lead, Alexandre#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/JgnnlizdYh
Final score: 4-1 Montreal.
Montreal returns to action Tuesday night against the Flyers at the Bell Centre. The question now: which goalie will be in net? Back to Dobes, who stopped 27 of 28 shots tonight? Samuel Montembeault, who won't have played in a week on Tuesday? Or two-game NHL veteran Jacob Fowler, who was superb in Pittsburgh, but had it a little tougher in New York?
To be seen.
Extension
– Late in the game, Mike Matheson played 4:48 in a row to preserve the lead. What a warrior!
– Still. He got another assist later, so he's now at 59.
Lane Hutson now holds the record for most assists by a Canadiens defenseman in a calendar year (58).
– He played a strong game.
Jake Evans after playing 58 minutes on the PK in the 1st period pic.twitter.com/cdG1sIVZEl
– He plays good hockey, yes.
Alexandre Texier came to Montreal with a new lease on his career, and he's really taking advantage of it. He's playing fast, with intensity, and with a lot of confidence.
Still has to maintain it, which has been his issue in previous stops.
– Montreal missed some breakaways…
The Habs are the worst breakaway team in the league
– More fear than harm.
That could have gone much worse for Adam Engstrom. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/A3vJRmga2T
