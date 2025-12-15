Sidney Crosby to Minnesota: Chris Johnston floats the idea (and it’s not crazy)

The Wild acquired Quinn Hughes last Friday.

He didn't waste any time: yesterday, he scored his first goal for his new club and helped Minnesota beat the Bruins 6-2.

A fine debut, then.

With Hughes' arrival, the Wild's window of opportunity is now wide open. The team has a hole in the middle, but can still count on excellent players in other positions.

That said… should the Wild decide to go all-in and improve at center, Chris Johnston wonders if a guy like Sidney Crosby can help the Wild. And on paper, the idea isn't as crazy as it sounds.

Chris Johnston on TCJS says #mnwild will still be looking for a center and he wonders if #87 ever becomes available, is there a fit in Minnesota? Guerin and Crosby won a Cup together, Pens connection brought Quinn Hughes to St. Paul. It's not a rumor, just putting 1 & 1 together – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 15, 2025

That doesn't mean it's crazy, and there are a number of reasons why.

1. Bill Guerin and Sidney Crosby played together. But it goes beyond that: they won the Stanley Cup with the Penguins in the 2008-2009 season, and there's a bond between the two men.

Sometimes, it helps to make a deal in the NHL…

2. Crosby, Quinn Hughes, Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy… This group, when healthy, could be very, very dangerous. There's a lot of talent in Minnesota and we know that #87, for his part, would like to lift the Stanley Cup at least one last time before retiring.

It might make sense with the Wild…

3. In Minnesota, Crosby would automatically become the team's first center. He'd have plenty of ice time, and he'd probably have Boldy or Kaprizov on the wing of his line. It's hard not to be interested in this idea, we agree… especially for a guy like the Kid who's at the end of his career.

The Wild don't have much in the way of salary cap space right now (current cap space is $1,287,088), and Bill Guerin would have to pull a rabbit out of his hat to make it work on the salary front.

But… you never know what can happen in the NHL. And the Quinn Hughes deal in Minnesota is a fine example…

