Samuel Montembeault has become a hot potato

Let's talk about the Canadiens' goalies.

Currently, the Canadiens are rolling with three goalies: Samuel Montembeault, Jakub Dobes, and Jacob Fowler. This has been the case ever since the prospects were recalled following the first two's ugly game against Tampa Bay last Tuesday.

Since then, the Canadiens have collected five of a possible six points in three games. Fowler played the two most recent games on the road (he did what was expected of him) and Dobes pulled off a big one at home last night.

What's next?

Right now, we're wondering who will play tomorrow against the Flyers. And Thursday. And Saturday. And Sunday. And next Tuesday. One thing at a time, you might say.

A lot of fans want to see Fowler back tomorrow.

And between you and me, if the Canadiens haven't sent him back to the Rocket, it's probably because they'd rather give him another game upstairs than have him play in Cleveland on December 18 and/or 20.

Many fans will also want to see Dobes again tomorrow, as he was excellent against the Oilers.

He's had his ups and downs in December. But fans of the adage that you have to send your hottest goalie out on the ice need to bring Dobes' name into the discussion for the game against the Flyers.

But right now, few people want to see Montembeault face the Flyers.

In an ideal world, we agree that many people would have hoped that the Québécois would be the #1 the Canadiens have needed since the start of the season. The club would be healthier and Jacob Fowler would be able to develop quietly down below.

But this is not the case.

Montembeault hasn't played since coming on in relief of Jakub Dobes on December 9, and he hasn't gotten a start in two weeks, since December 2.

Yes, he's been sick… but he's only missed one game. And the club has been playing four times a week recently.

Montembeault hasn't won since November 28, and one day it's going to be time to give him a start. Will that be tomorrow? Possibly, considering the guy's got to play eventually.

All three scenarios are possible, in fact. But the one where Monty plays tomorrow is the least desirable from a win perspective.

And that's why the goalie becomes a hot potato.

He's the only goalie of the three who has to go through waivers to go to Laval—and the Habs won't do that. The other two can go, which is something to consider.

If Dobes or Fowler played like Montembeault, he'd be down there and there wouldn't be a 2.0 ménage à trois in town. But the guys who can be traded to the Rocket have recently been playing in ways that won't get them there.

Listen: Arpon Basu: Sam Montembeault HAS To Figure it Out…FAST! https://t.co/WQ3XFNJWMC – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) December 15, 2025

Montembeault is the only goalie who hasn't been in the stands for three games, but he's also the only one who hasn't been in front of his club's net either.

He was given time to regain his confidence through practice. Has he done so?

No one doubts that he's doing what it takes to come back, and no one questions his attitude. He won't become a problem in the locker room.

His visit to Dobes after yesterday's game, on the ice, is proof of that.

Samuel Montembeault showed pure class after the win, taking a moment to give Jakub Dobes his flowers following his strong performance against the Oilers. In a tough personal situation, Montembeault still made it about the team – a small gesture that said a lot.#gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/Uoc3lW1p5T – Habs Fanatics (@habsfanaticss) December 15, 2025

But the fact remains that the Canadiens have created a situation where, right now, Monty is becoming a hot potato. And the only way to get rid of him is to play well.

His next outing, whenever that may be, will be crucial. And with the trade freeze approaching (December 20-27), that complicates matters too.

