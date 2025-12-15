Phillip Danault: the flu strikes just as he’s the subject of rumors

Over the past few days, the Los Angeles Kings have been in a state of flux. The club is getting a lot of attention for a possible deal, with Phillip Danault's name at the heart of the rumors.

We don't know if it was Danault who asked the Kings to leave, but teams are calling.

And last Thursday, Frank Seravalli put the kibosh on things by saying that we shouldn't rule out a world in which Danault would be traded before the holiday freeze, something Renaud Lavoie also noted on Saturday night. Remember: from December 20 to 27, teams can't move.

Since then, Danault hasn't played a single game. He missed his team's game on Saturday, and he won't be playing tonight either.

The reason? According to his coach, he's battling the flu.

No Quinton Byfield or Phil Danault tonight in Dallas. LAK Coach Jim Hiller says both have the flu. – Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) December 15, 2025

Of course, the timing of this flu is peculiar. It's possible that he's really sick, after all (Quinton Byfield has the flu too, so it's possibly circulating in the locker room)… but again, it's the timing that's intriguing.

And it's especially interesting in light of the fact that the Kings, who are in Dallas tonight, will play two games in two nights in Florida on Wednesday and Thursday. One wonders whether the Québécois will make the trip.

The two games in Florida will be the club's last before the trade freeze. In the event that Danault misses these two games, it will continue to be the talk of the town. Check out the comments below the post: Kings fans are pretty skeptical, too.

We'll see how this issue develops over the next few days, but it will be interesting to see when Danault will be able to return to action. Because if he misses the two games in Florida, it's only next Monday that he'll have a chance to return to action… when the NHL has a transaction freeze.

