MLB in brief: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the World Baseball Classic | Mark Vientos signs with Scott Boras
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the World Classic
He will represent the Dominican Republic.
https://twitter.com/MLBONFOX/status/2000600010485076101
Ketel Marte and his roster
The A's, Yankees, Giants, Pirates, and Cardinals are on his no-trade list.
https://twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/status/2000553284088762549
Kyle Tucker continues to meet with teams
When can we expect a decision?
https://twitter.com/benturn22/status/2000586783755530405
Mark Vientos signs Scott Boras
Remember, he could be traded.
https://twitter.com/SNY_Mets/status/2000632764379353372
What's next for the Orioles
A big starting pitcher is inevitable.
https://twitter.com/MLBNetworkRadio/status/2000646509826629724
Juan Soto (no surprise) denies rumors
He gets along well with Francisco Lindor, he says.
https://twitter.com/MetsMuse/status/2000634101607604260
This content was created with the help of AI.