MLB in brief: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the World Baseball Classic | Mark Vientos signs with Scott Boras

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at the World Classic

He will represent the Dominican Republic.

Ketel Marte and his roster

The A's, Yankees, Giants, Pirates, and Cardinals are on his no-trade list.

Kyle Tucker continues to meet with teams

When can we expect a decision?

Mark Vientos signs Scott Boras

Remember, he could be traded.

What's next for the Orioles

A big starting pitcher is inevitable.

Juan Soto (no surprise) denies rumors

He gets along well with Francisco Lindor, he says.

This content was created with the help of AI.