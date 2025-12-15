Kirby Dach could return to play before Christmas

In recent weeks, the Canadiens have been creative in bringing people into the organization.

Whether it's by recalling guys (both obvious recalls and Jacob Fowler-style curveballs), using waivers or via the autonomy market, Kent Hughes has been in the action.

The Habs have no choice but to go for these options, because internally, the guys who are injured are injured for a long time.

We've been thinking for a while now that Kaiden Guhle, Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook, and Kirby Dach, the Habs' four injured players, are going to miss a good deal of time.

But as time goes by, it's important to remember that, theoretically, the players are on the road to recovery.

In reality, when we look at the basic timetable, we realize that time is starting to work in Kirby Dach's favor, as he recently started skating again.

When you look at what we were saying a month ago, we were expecting a return after Christmas.

Rough return timelines for the #Habs injured players:

– Kirby Dach = after Christmas

– Kaiden Guhle = first week of January

– Patrik Laine = end of February after the Olympic break

– Alex Newhook = mid-March – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 16, 2025

Is this still true? Is there any chance of the center back in the lineup before he goes off to eat turkey in his neck of the woods?

According to Renaud Lavoie, who spoke on BPM Sports this morning, it's possible. But we don't know how likely it is either.

Obviously, nothing is certain. But if Dach continues to progress and finds the time to practice with the others, it could happen, yes.

But we'll have to wait and see.

If Dach were to return before the holidays, it's safe to assume that Jared Davidson or Owen Beck would be sent back to the minors—if it's done before the transaction freeze—so as not to roll with 14 forwards.

Besides, why is Davidson still here? The club is at home and the rookie hasn't played all weekend. Does the Canadiens want to keep him around to create an internal battle?

Another question is how the lineup would look. Would Alexandre Texier lose minutes? Would Joe Veleno lose minutes? We'll see in due course.

For now, it's just good to see Dach skating.

