Jakub Dobes was whipped by the crowd’s support and by Jacob Fowler

Did anyone ever tell you how important it is to be challenged in the world of sport?

When Samuel Montembeault was struggling and Jakub Dobes was the club's “default” goalie, he had a few bad performances here and there.

This culminated in last Tuesday's ugly game against Tampa Bay.

All this led to the recall of Jacob Fowler, the only goalie to play in the two road games last week. And the goalie was good, collecting three points out of four for the Habs.

Don't tell me that didn't whip Jakub Dobes, who was the extra goalie (in the stands) in both road duels.

Last night, in the 4-1 win over the Oilers, the European came out like a lion. He played really well, allowing the Canadiens to win without really being worried in the process.

He was solid when the Oilers were five against three (what a sequence from the group in general, that), he was solid against Connor McDavid, he was sol-he was in general.

McDavid cuts through Montreal's defense like a hot knife through butter, but Dobes shuts the door. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VJ93FZ2zIr – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 15, 2025

To me, it's clear that Fowler's recall whipped him. And it's also clear that the crowd's support made the difference for Dobes, who played a great one.

In fact, when he was named first star of the game, the fans made their presence felt.

Habs fans love Jakub Dobes pic.twitter.com/fg2MJBvRdp – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 15, 2025

But it's not just the goalkeeper who's to blame for the win. The coach talked about his team's best game of the season – and he's right.

What do I remember?

1. After playing poorly on Saturday, the Habs guys saw their coach talking publicly about silly mistakes and lack of maturity on the ice.

They responded in kind. We knew the Habs wouldn't lose that game: you could feel it.

2. The Oilers let the Canadiens have four breakaways in the game. The hosts were 0-for-4 in such situations, which is… special.

Alexandre Texier, Josh Anderson, and the captain (twice) missed. Nick Suzuki, who's a hot shot in the shootout, will have to (re)learn how to score at one-on-zero.

Every Habs player on a breakaway pic.twitter.com/7hUGvXIRST – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 15, 2025

3. It's amazing how the Habs can sometimes pull out all the stops at home. Yesterday was the Canadiens' second regulation-time win at home since November 9.

It's a feel-good win, yes. The fans were spoiled.

4. Alexandre Carrier and Lane Hutson played well together. Defensively, Martin St-Louis's pairings were successful against the Oilers.

And this morning, no one is complaining about the man-to-man.

After all, the man-to-man system against two of the best players in the world isn't all that bad, right? And tonight, it was put to the test time and time again. When everyone's focused and playing on their toes, it can work. Good game from the Habs! – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 15, 2025

5. Speaking of defense: Mike Matheson played 4:48 IN A ROW late in the game to protect the lead – something the Habs don't always do well. He came back to the bench with about 30 seconds left and didn't look like a guy who'd had enough.

Yesterday, he played over 26 minutes, including some big minutes when the Habs needed him defensively. To see him accept a defensive role without whining is an important development for the Habs.

6. Juraj Slafkovsky is turning into Lane Hutson: his passes are getting better and better.

Speaking of Lane Hutson: this is his third straight game with two assists. He's got 28 points so far this season… and clearly, he doesn't know that, the sophomore jinx.

7. Ivan Demidov has understood that he has the right to use his shot. Yesterday, he had six attempts, including a superb goal.

He's no Cole Caufield as a scorer, obviously: he can't find space like #13. But when the Russian has time and space, he's as good as anyone in the club at shooting.

You can almost hear Ivan Demidov going: “Screw it, I'm shooting the puck this time.” pic.twitter.com/mKDWMTiMEz – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 15, 2025

8. Alexandre Texier went from an untrusted player in St. Louis to an important player for St. Louis. Yes, he scored, but his game is becoming more and more complete. He's getting more comfortable.

The Habs bottom-6 did well yesterday. Jake Evans, in particular, had a good game.

9. Sometimes, a club has to take advantage of the fact that even the best hockey player in the world can make mistakes. Connor McDavid already looked better, let's say.

And Joe Veleno couldn't have asked for more.

Connor McDavid sets up Joe Veleno with a perfect pass. 2-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6y2ElSmpot – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) December 15, 2025

extension

It's a day off for the Canadiens, who have a big week ahead of them. The Flyers (tomorrow), Blackhawks (Thursday) and Penguins (Saturday) will make their rounds at the Bell Centre before the Habs hit the road.

Stops in Pittsburgh (Sunday) and Boston (Tuesday, December 23) are on the menu before the holiday break.