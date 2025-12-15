By the numbers: Jakub Dobes is (really) better when he doesn’t play often

Last night, Jakub Dobes was really solid in front of the Canadiens net. Against the formidable Oilers, the young Czech was in complete control… and helped his club pick up two big points.

The Habs were generally very good yesterday. But its starting goalie, especially under the circumstances, deserves some love.

The interesting thing is that Dobes was good yesterday, even though he'd been on the bench for the previous two games. But that, in fact, isn't a huge surprise: it's a trend.

In fact, when you look at the goalkeeper's numbers, one thing stands out: generally speaking, he's (really) better when he has several days' rest between outings.

And it's pretty clear: his stats really are best when he has at least three days' rest between outings.

It should be noted, however, that in reality, it's true that his numbers are better when he has just one day's rest. Of the three games, there's one in which he didn't get the start 48 hours earlier, when he'd simply come on in relief.

And of the three games, there are big performances against the Flames and Maple Leafs… who are (really) not big clubs this year. His other outing in these parameters was against the Lightning last Tuesday, when he allowed three goals in 20 minutes before being replaced.

But when you look at the games where he's had at least three days' rest, his numbers are really solid. And yesterday's game was no exception: he'd had four days' rest since his last outing.

And if you also take into account his numbers from last year, it's even more obvious: the more rest days he has, the more solid he is.

Which goalie should be in front of the net tomorrow night against the Flyers? #lesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel @belly2020 pic.twitter.com/kKrZwrBr8c – The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) December 15, 2025

The bottom line is that Dobes, a young goalkeeper, isn't yet ready for a true #1 role, which gets the bulk of the starts. That said, a #2 role (or, in a pinch, a #1B role) seems like the way to get the best out of him.

And it'll be interesting to see if that tilts the balance in determining who'll be the goalie tomorrow night… when the club will only have had one day off.

Overtime

– Nice moment.

Chris Kreider tribute video and a loud ovation from #NYR fans at MSG pic.twitter.com/I4Vj8GEzKJ – Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) December 16, 2025

– Interesting.

David Pagnotta: Re Blues: They're willing to make changes up and down that roster; right now, honestly, it's a matter of when, and it sounds like the [players] are waiting too – The Sheet (12/12) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 16, 2025

– Canucks contract extension.