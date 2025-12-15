As if Quinn Hughes would say he doesn’t want to negotiate with the Wild…

Quinn Hughes is now a member of the Minnesota Wild.

Will he still be around on July 1, 2027? Will he still be around after the 2027 deadline? Will he start next season in Minnesota?

These are the questions.

Hughes is in Minnesota because he wanted to go (the Canucks acted respectfully in keeping him informed, even if it wasn't mandatory) and because the club was willing to pay the big price in terms of assets to give to the Canucks.

But it's also because there weren't many teams willing to give so much without really knowing if the star defenseman was open to staying long-term: there was the Wild… and the Devils.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Quinn Hughes: A number of teams were really scared off…about the fact that [he] would not provide a long-term commitment; there were two teams that weren't really afraid of that…Minnesota; New Jersey – Saturday Headlines (12/13) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 15, 2025

The Wild have several advantages (proximity to Detroit, where his family is based, and the bond of trust with Bill Guerin, who is also the GM for the Americans internationally) to try to keep Quinn long-term from July 1, 2026…

But his brothers are still in New Jersey.

Everyone knows that the three brothers want to play together, and let's just say that no one in the family hides the fact. And that's fair enough: it would be quite a story.

The Devils tried their hand at a trade, but it didn't work out. We all know that if they wait 18 and a half months, Quinn could really sign there without having to strip in the meantime.

That's why so many clubs refused to take the risk the Wild did: go get him, even if it meant losing him by 2027.

Hughes, when asked about it, said he was very open to staying in Minnesota. But if you ask me, he had no choice but to say that.

Quinn Hughes says he is “extremely open-minded” to staying in Minnesota past his current contract. (via YT/Minnesota Wild) pic.twitter.com/wQaXmBCAcc – BarDown (@BarDown) December 15, 2025

Mind you, I'm not saying he's lying. After all, if he's having fun in Minnesota and the money's there, he might decide to put down roots there soon.

But will he publicly say NO to a club that has decr*ssed its salary structure by giving Kirill Kaprizov $17 million a year? To a club that can (until September 2026) give him eight years at a high price?

He can't deny it publicly.

I think he's more likely to sign with Minnesota than he was with the Canucks. But until we have proof to the contrary, how can we forget the devilishly gray cloud hovering over the file?

Quinn Hughes was very candid Sunday. On his exit from Vancouver. How he was blown away by #mnwild fans warm welcome. And why he'll always remember how much they valued – and gave up for him. On reasons he's “extremely open-minded” to staying here https://t.co/Jpt6tiTWUO – Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) December 15, 2025

So much the better if the Wild took the chance. And if the club makes it far in the playoffs in 2026, it'll be deserved because management will have been willing to put the odds in their favor.

But I'm just saying that keeping the star defenseman in town for the long term won't be easy.

overtime

– It's a shame.

Too bad for the fans who wanted to see him in action pic.twitter.com/pwxDx0jqUK – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) December 15, 2025

– Interesting.

The complicated @MTLAlouettes issue and field size changes. The Alouettes have a lease ending after the 2029 season at Percival Molson Stadium. The 20-year lease dates back to the years of Larry Smith, who had nearly $30M injected to renovate… pic.twitter.com/z6Rcxutryj – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) December 15, 2025

– Wow.

The 19-year-old forward is impressing even Sidney Crosby himself https://t.co/7RUk0Ql5cD – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 15, 2025

– Indeed.

Despite the Rangers' 5 goals on Saturday, Jacob Fowler impressed Stéphane Waite and, according to him, all plans are being shaken up at the habs goaltender level The first stop with @DanRichard_RDS is available on our YouTube channel for the full discussion. :… pic.twitter.com/LA5xhhgKZ8 – RDS (@RDSca) December 15, 2025

– Jordan Harris is on his X in Boston.