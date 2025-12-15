Alexandre Texier doesn’t deserve to be left out of the lineup when the injured players return

Alexandre Texier has now played 10 games for the habs. The Frenchman, acquired after seeing his contract terminated by the Blues, came to town on the heels of the hecatomy of injuries to the forward line.

The club was looking for solutions, and that's what brought Texier to town.

And so far, the forward is proving that he's not just here to fill a jersey: he's been playing some very, very big hockey since his arrival.

Texier has two goals and three assists in 10 games, with at least one point in each of his last three games. And as Anthony Martineau noted to JiC tonight, his 5-on-5 numbers are really interesting.

In fact, he has led the club in many 5-on-5 categories since his arrival.

Alexandre Texier is (literally) the Habs' best player at 5 vs 5 since his arrival. Tough decisions will have to be made… My column tonight at JiC. https://t.co/VQZcy1iHF8 pic.twitter.com/nW8AjhvvM9 – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 15, 2025

What's interesting is that the Frenchman, even though he often changes lines, is constantly on a line that does a good job. And at a certain point, you have to look at the constant: it's Texier.

Yesterday, we saw Texier being used by Martin St-Louis on some big defensive missions, notably against Connor McDavid. And that, in itself, speaks volumes about the coach's confidence in his player.

Sooner or later, the injured players will start to return to the lineup. It could be just a matter of days for Kirby Dach, and we know that Patrik Laine and Alex Newhook will also eventually return.

But right now, Texier is proving that he doesn't deserve to be the one to suffer the consequences. At least, assuming he stays the course until then: consistency has been a problem for him in his career… but the good news is that he feels at home in town. And that, he believes, is one of the factors behind his good performances.

Alexandre Texier on being happy to be living in Montreal with the support of his family and how that's translated on the ice with the Habs: “When I feel good off the ice, I usually play some good hockey. That's how I feel right now.” pic.twitter.com/1YPAkEb0bH – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 15, 2025

