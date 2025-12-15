Adolis Garcia agrees to terms with the Phillies

Just last week, the Philadelphia Phillies brought back top hitter Kyle Schwarber on a five-year deal worth $150 million.

And now, the representatives of the City of Brotherly Love are adding another bat to their roster. According to Francys Romero, the Phillies are taking a cheap gamble by signing former Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia for one year and ten million dollars.

Outfielder Adolis Garcia and the Philadelphia Phillies are finalizing a one-year, $10 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Garcia, 32, was non-tendered by Texas and will look for a bounceback season in the middle of Philadelphia's lineup. @francysromeroFR was on the news. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 15, 2025

The agreement will be validated after the 32-year-old has passed physical tests.

This personnel move further suggests that the Phillies will part ways with Nick Castellanos sooner rather than later. Castellanos is still owed $20 million in the final year of his contract. Philadelphia will therefore probably have to take part of the salary in a possible barter.

Getting back to Garcia, he had an excellent 2023 regular season, in addition to being named MVP of the American League Championship Series that same year against the Houston Astros. In the seven games of that duel, he recorded ten hits, produced fifteen runs, hit five home runs, and compiled a ridiculous 1.293 OPS.

After winning that World Series, however, Texas missed the playoffs in the following two seasons, leading to the departure of catcher Jonah Heim, as well as Garcia, who didn't repeat his 2023 magic.

The latter is not a center fielder, which means he won't be able to fill the void left by Harrison Bader in Philadelphia. The Phillies will therefore continue to look for reinforcements in the outfield in the coming days, if not weeks.

