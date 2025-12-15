Hockey

Adam Engstrom is creating a problem in Montreal
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Arber Xhekaj doesn't help himself.

Last Saturday, when he made his blunder on the Rangers' first goal, Gilbert Delorme figured he'd be the one to take the rap for the next night's game.

And, of course, he was right.

The reality is that the Canadiens have finally given themselves the tools to have depth. Whether it's on the forward line, in front of the net or on the blue line, guys can't take for granted that they'll be playing the next day.

That's going to help the club.

Xhekaj should keep in mind that Adam Engstrom has played the club's last three games. The #72 was in the stands in Pittsburgh and last night, while Jayden Struble didn't play at MSG.

Engstrom is playing good hockey and may be here to stay.

As Martin St-Louis has said, he doesn't intend to sit his defensemen for too long. But since Engstrom plays good hockey and deserves to play, Struble and Xhekaj get the axe.

And when WiFi makes mistakes, he doesn't help himself in a fight where he seems to leave with two strikes against him.

What will it be like when Kaiden Guhle returns, possibly in January? Then there will be five defensemen (Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Alexandre Carrier, and Lane Hutson) who never skip a turn.

If everyone is healthy, it won't be easy to manage.

In addition to the five regulars, Xhekaj, Struble, and Engstrom (who can go back down, but plays like a guy who doesn't want to go back to Laval) will want to get some playing time. And it's safe to assume that David Reinbacher will be tested by club management.

I refuse to believe that the Canadiens won't want to test Reinbacher if he's doing well.

The emergence of Adam Engstrom, who's off to a good start and getting comfortable, is a game-changer for Montreal. Naturally, there are going to be some guys who end up on the hook.

And some of them don't have the luxury of making more mistakes on the ice between now and then.


overtime

Connor Bedard will be re-evaluated next year… after Hockey Canada unveils its Olympic roster.

– Interesting.

– Wow.

– Phillip Danault is sick again.

– Long absence in St. Louis.

– Mika Zibanejad showed up late this morning: he won't play tonight.

