Adam Engstrom is creating a problem in Montreal

Arber Xhekaj doesn't help himself.

Last Saturday, when he made his blunder on the Rangers' first goal, Gilbert Delorme figured he'd be the one to take the rap for the next night's game.

And, of course, he was right.

“He's out of the lineup!” pic.twitter.com/8GkVtStNfz – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 15, 2025

The reality is that the Canadiens have finally given themselves the tools to have depth. Whether it's on the forward line, in front of the net or on the blue line, guys can't take for granted that they'll be playing the next day.

That's going to help the club.

Xhekaj should keep in mind that Adam Engstrom has played the club's last three games. The #72 was in the stands in Pittsburgh and last night, while Jayden Struble didn't play at MSG.

Engstrom is playing good hockey and may be here to stay.

As Martin St-Louis has said, he doesn't intend to sit his defensemen for too long. But since Engstrom plays good hockey and deserves to play, Struble and Xhekaj get the axe.

And when WiFi makes mistakes, he doesn't help himself in a fight where he seems to leave with two strikes against him.

#Habs Martin St. Louis on playing Adam Engstrom over Arber Xhekaj/Jayden Struble “They're going to play. It's the chair that [Struble] and [Xhekaj] sit in. We're confident having those guys in that chair. They're good defensemen, but when you give reps to Engstrom, one of those… pic.twitter.com/BL5KeHcl1g – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) December 13, 2025

What will it be like when Kaiden Guhle returns, possibly in January? Then there will be five defensemen (Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Noah Dobson, Alexandre Carrier, and Lane Hutson) who never skip a turn.

If everyone is healthy, it won't be easy to manage.

In addition to the five regulars, Xhekaj, Struble, and Engstrom (who can go back down, but plays like a guy who doesn't want to go back to Laval) will want to get some playing time. And it's safe to assume that David Reinbacher will be tested by club management.

I refuse to believe that the Canadiens won't want to test Reinbacher if he's doing well.

I have to think he'll get into a game soon enough. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 12, 2025

The emergence of Adam Engstrom, who's off to a good start and getting comfortable, is a game-changer for Montreal. Naturally, there are going to be some guys who end up on the hook.

And some of them don't have the luxury of making more mistakes on the ice between now and then.

overtime

Connor Bedard will be re-evaluated next year… after Hockey Canada unveils its Olympic roster.

Connor Bedard will be re-evaluated in January, Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill announced. Blashill added that Bedard won't need surgery at this time. https://t.co/AG3leD49XN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 15, 2025

– Interesting.

This makes Nick Castellanos' departure even more imminent. https://t.co/xo4nSLEOcL – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 15, 2025

– Wow.

Miami has officially purchased Rodrigo De Paul for $17M. To think 27 of the 30 @MLS teams have payrolls of $20M or less. https://t. co/S7yUD35QDv – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) December 15, 2025

– Phillip Danault is sick again.

Jim Hiller says Quinton Byfield and Phil Danault “have the flu” and aren't playing for the #GoKingsGo tonight here in Dallas – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 15, 2025

– Long absence in St. Louis.

Holloway will miss 6 weeks, lower body. #stlblues – Lou Korac (@lkorac10) December 15, 2025

– Mika Zibanejad showed up late this morning: he won't play tonight.