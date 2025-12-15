25:26 per game: David Reinbacher has been playing very big hockey since Adam Engström’s recall

David Reinbacher is one of the most important prospects in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

He's currently pursuing his development in Laval… and you know what? Things have been going well for him lately.

Especially since the Canadiens recalled Adam Engström last week.

In Engström's absence, Reinbacher is averaging 25 minutes and 26 seconds per game. That's a lot, and it's perfect too: he needs ice time to keep improving and progressing.

He takes the opportunity to show what he's got (especially defensively) and that's a good thing. His body is able to keep up, and I'm inclined to think that the Canadiens are happy with that right now.

Overall, when Adam Engstrom is with the big club, that's when we see Davier Reinbacher's best games with @RocketLaval. The numbers are telling, he's able to take a lot of minutes and get the job done, especially defensively.

The Austrian has just one point (one assist) in his last six games, but that's not what's important here.

In any case, he's not expected to become a dominant offensive defenseman in the National Hockey League. We expect him to help the Canadiens defensively and to be able to fill an important top-4 role… but we still don't see him putting a ton of points on the scoreboard.

The important thing is to know that he can play big minutes and still do a good job. That's probably going to be his job with the Canadiens, after all… and so much the better if we're able to see what that might look like, even if the sample size is small at the moment.

And if he can keep the momentum going, everyone in town will be happy.

I wonder what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton think when they see this: is it better to keep Engström up top and roll seven defenders at all times to help Reinbacher in Laval?

Because right now, it's working…

