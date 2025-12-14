Top 5: Penguins blow four-goal lead after trading their #1 goalie

Yesterday, there was hockey galore.

In fact, 26 teams were in action… including the Canadiens, who blew a three-goal lead against the New York Rangers.

But they weren't the only team to lose a big lead.

1. Penguins escape four-goal lead

Sidney Crosby received a message from his president of hockey operations on Friday: they don't believe the club's start to the season is promising enough to deviate from the rebuilding plan.

The result? Tristan Jarry has been sent to the Oilers.

Even if he's not the eighth wonder of the world, he stabilized the club. And now, without him, the Penguins squandered a four-goal lead yesterday against the Sharks.

The Sharks won 6-5 in overtime. Ouch.

THE SAN JOSE SHARKS COME ALL THE WAY BACK After being down 5-1, John Klingberg and the Sharks complete the comeback with a Subway Canada OT winner pic.twitter.com/nui0GPcKbN – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2025

It's nice to see that the Sharks guys are holding their own. Macklin Celebrini, whose job is not to keep order on the ice, came to the defense of Will Smith, who was tackled.

Good team culture, you say?

Macklin Celebrini stands up for Will Smith after he takes a big hit that sends him to the Sharks' dressing room (via @NBCSSharks)pic.twitter.com/t2md8YXDnE – BarDown (@BarDown) December 13, 2025

2. Tristan Jarry wins in Edmonton

And while his former team was suffering an embarrassing comeback, Tristan Jarry was making his debut in his new colors. The Oilers were visiting Toronto – before landing in Montreal tonight.

And the cherub, still wearing his former team's mask, found a way to beat the Queen City club 6-3.

Tristan Jarry picks up the win in his Oilers debut pic.twitter.com/sm3EDRTvxI – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2025

It hasn't always been easy for the Oilers, but Jarry probably realized that playing with Connor McDavid was a bit like playing with Sidney Crosby.

The guy's too good.

McDavid showing off the speed AGAIN setting up RNH for the goal! pic.twitter.com/uiBx0dbazP – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2025

McDavid Draisaitl Nurse The Oilers take back the lead! pic.twitter.com/qhvcDyvqPl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2025

But at the same time, the Maple Leafs would have given themselves a chance to stay in the game if their players had ever figured out which net to score in.

It's not an embarrassing sequence. No, no…

Troy Stecher apologized to Dennis Hildeby and the Leafs bench for that mistake. https://t.co/WPjCgfNeA8 pic.twitter.com/5hZjKfSxzK – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2025

3. P.K. Subban's big challenge

The Canadiens veteran, who lives in the New York area, decided to attend three hockey games yesterday. The Devils played the Ducks at 12:30 p.m., the Islanders played the Lightning at 3:30 p.m., and the Canadiens took on the Rangers in the evening.

So he saw two of his former teams in action.

This is @PKSubban1's THIRD game on the day! He was at @PruCenter and @UBSArena before heading to @TheGarden on his mission to attend the games of all three NYC-area teams! pic.twitter.com/B2NGjzZuZ5 – NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2025

On the Islanders side, he also had the chance to see, in person, one of the circuit's biggest rising stars: Matthew Schaefer. The Islanders' defenseman is doing more than well this season.

Yesterday, he scored his ninth of the season, helping his team to a 3-2 shootout win.

Matthew Schaefer opens the scoring with his NINTH of the season

pic.twitter.com/F5zpQ5mfQi – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 13, 2025

Subban saw the Habs lose in overtime and the Islanders win, but he also saw the Devils win 4-1 against the Ducks. Even though there were only two Hughes in uniform…

Maybe in 2027, things will be different. But right now, Quinn is in Minnesota.

4. Connor Hellebuyck returns early and goes for the win

Big night for the Jets, who welcomed the Capitals home. First, Nino Niederreiter played his 1,000th career game, which is very noteworthy.

Second, Logan Stanley scored his 10th career goal and fifth this season. In his first five campaigns, he had only one goal each time.

Above all, the Jets were able to count on the return of Connor Hellebuyck.

The goalkeeper defied the odds (those announced by the club, anyway) and managed to return to action a little ahead of schedule. And he led his side to victory, 5-1… with his team in complete control of the game.

The Jets are having themselves a night against the Capitals pic.twitter.com/CtS5jCOA6Q – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2025

5. Fights for men

What would hockey be without battles?

Yesterday, in the game between the Flames and Kings, Adam Klapka and Samuel Helenius decided to dance. And the Flames' dad liked what he saw of his boy.

Klapka's dad seemed to approve of his son's technique https://t.co /3CbUzBW2gh pic.twitter.com/jkI7NuRmyi – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 14, 2025

And in the game between the Senators and the Wild, Ridly Greig and Ryan Hartman found a way to put on a great show via a battle that was still intense.

For fans of old-school hockey, you're in for a treat.

Ridly Greig and Ryan Hartman square off in an intense scrap pic.twitter.com/2fsQc8bz84 – BarDown (@BarDown) December 13, 2025

extension

– Hey boy.

The Kings are wearing 67 jerseys for Kids Night (via @LAKings) pic.twitter.com/qrjHO1vseS – BarDown (@BarDown) December 14, 2025

– Ah well yes.

– Patrick Kane nears the 500-goal plateau.

LFG BABYYYY Kaner on the mic for goal #498! pic.twitter.com/Gva1Fl0egG – Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 14, 2025

– Sergei Bobrovsky and John Gibson earned shutouts.

BIG NIGHT FOR BOB Tonight marks his 52nd @pepsi career shutout! pic.twitter.com/Yz3XVk8pCd – NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2025

– Now that's a nice shot.

– Well done.

Tonight, the @DallasStars honored Tyler Seguin for playing 1,000 games in the NHL! Congratulations again on this incredible milestone, Tyler! pic.twitter.com/bqWRD13Oiz – NHL (@NHL) December 14, 2025

– The Islanders are… good?

– Several guys had at least three points yesterday.

– Saturday's results.

– In addition to the Canadiens, five other games are on tap tonight.