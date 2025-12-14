Hockey

Top 5: Penguins blow four-goal lead after trading their #1 goalie
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Top 5: Penguins blow four-goal lead after trading their #1 goalie
Credit: Getty Images

Yesterday, there was hockey galore.

In fact, 26 teams were in action… including the Canadiens, who blew a three-goal lead against the New York Rangers.

But they weren't the only team to lose a big lead.

1. Penguins escape four-goal lead

Sidney Crosby received a message from his president of hockey operations on Friday: they don't believe the club's start to the season is promising enough to deviate from the rebuilding plan.

The result? Tristan Jarry has been sent to the Oilers.

Even if he's not the eighth wonder of the world, he stabilized the club. And now, without him, the Penguins squandered a four-goal lead yesterday against the Sharks.

The Sharks won 6-5 in overtime. Ouch.

It's nice to see that the Sharks guys are holding their own. Macklin Celebrini, whose job is not to keep order on the ice, came to the defense of Will Smith, who got tackled.

Good team culture, you say?

2. Tristan Jarry wins in Edmonton

And while his former team was suffering an embarrassing comeback, Tristan Jarry was making his debut in his new colors. The Oilers were visiting Toronto – before landing in Montreal tonight.

And the cherub, still wearing his former team's mask, found a way to beat the Queen City club 6-3.

It hasn't always been easy for the Oilers, but Jarry probably realized that playing with Connor McDavid was a bit like playing with Sidney Crosby.

The guy's too good.

But at the same time, the Maple Leafs would have given themselves a chance to stay in the game if their players had ever figured out which net to score in.

It's not an embarrassing sequence. No, no…

3. P.K. Subban's big challenge

The Canadiens veteran, who lives in the New York area, decided to attend three hockey games yesterday. The Devils played the Ducks at 12:30 p.m., the Islanders played the Lightning at 3:30 p.m., and the Canadiens took on the Rangers in the evening.

So he saw two of his former teams in action.

On the Islanders side, he also had the chance to see, in person, one of the circuit's biggest rising stars: Matthew Schaefer. The Islanders' defenseman is doing more than well this season.

Yesterday, he scored his ninth of the season, helping his team to a 3-2 shootout win.

Subban saw the Habs lose in overtime and the Islanders win, but he also saw the Devils win 4-1 against the Ducks. Even though there were only two Hughes in uniform…

Maybe in 2027, things will be different. But right now, Quinn is in Minnesota.

4. Connor Hellebuyck returns early and goes for the win

Big night for the Jets, who welcomed the Capitals home. First, Nino Niederreiter played his 1,000th career game, which is very noteworthy.

Second, Logan Stanley scored his 10th career goal and fifth this season. In his first five campaigns, he had only one goal each time.

Above all, the Jets were able to count on the return of Connor Hellebuyck.

The goalkeeper defied the odds (those announced by the club, anyway) and managed to return to action a little ahead of schedule. And he led his side to victory, 5-1… with his team in complete control of the game.

5. Fights for men

What would hockey be without battles?

Yesterday, in the game between the Flames and Kings, Adam Klapka and Samuel Helenius decided to dance. And the Flames' dad liked what he saw of his boy.

And in the game between the Senators and the Wild, Ridly Greig and Ryan Hartman found a way to put on a great show via a battle that was still intense.

For fans of old-school hockey, you're in for a treat.


extension

– Hey boy.

– Ah well yes.

– Patrick Kane nears the 500-goal plateau.

– Sergei Bobrovsky and John Gibson earned shutouts.

– Now that's a nice shot.

– Well done.

– The Islanders are… good?

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Several guys had at least three points yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Saturday's results.

(Credit: Sportsnet)

– In addition to the Canadiens, five other games are on tap tonight.

(Credit: Sportsnet)
facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!