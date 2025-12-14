The market for Nolan Arenado is not developing

The arrival of Chaim Bloom in St. Louis means that the team is looking for movement to restore the franchise to its former glory in a division where almost every team has a chance at the start of the season.

The new president of baseball operations is known for loving to move, and that's exactly what Cardinals management needs right now. Already, Bloom has sent his number-one starter, Sonny Gray, to Boston, and the work isn't over. On the contrary, it's just beginning.

Names such as Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan are currently being discussed with other teams, but the situation surrounding Nolan Arenado remains a mystery. The veteran of 13 seasons in Major League Baseball has a no-trade clause and can decide his next destination, thereby limiting his boss's actions.

Last year, he was the center of attention for much of the season, ultimately becoming a distraction for his teammates. It's not that Arenado wants to leave St. Louis at all costs, it's just that the rumor mill goes into overdrive every time he's mentioned.

The Mariners and Giants have emerged as frontrunners in a potential trade for Brendan Donovan, according to multiple league sources, with the Cardinals looking to land multiple prospects in return. More: https://t.co/oM5AOH4TDE – Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) December 14, 2025

The problem for Bloom is that the market for his third-base player isn't picking up, and his value clearly isn't what it once was. Offensively, he's no longer a threat to opposing pitchers, and every general manager knows it.

So what will Bloom do to resolve this situation, which has persisted since the early months of last season? Releasing Arenado is not a solution for him, as he expects an interesting return for every move he makes. He confirmed to a reporter in St. Louis that he had no intention of doing so at Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings earlier this week.

His ambition is to rebuild his new team while maintaining some form of competitiveness within it. The Nationals' Central Division isn't the strongest of the majors, and he knows it.

Patience remains his only option, but it would be preferable to be able to trade Arenado before the start of the team's next practice camp in order to put this matter behind him. Chaim Bloom will be a very active executive over the next few weeks, as he's on a mission.

Yesterday, the Cardinals added Dustin May, a 28-year-old starting pitcher who played for the Dodgers and Red Sox last season. His 2025 record wasn't all that impressive, but his mere presence in the Cards' rotation will add a touch of spice. The 6'6″ redhead throws fireballs and can be spectacular in his own time.

With May's addition, is Chaim Bloom trying to draw a new identity for his team, which wasn't showing much intensity on the last day of the 2025 season?

For the moment, he's juggling a number of issues, including that of Arenado. The last thing he wants is for the player who has shone for a good part of his career and was long considered one of the best in the business to become a liability for his team, with his usefulness limited to playing once in a while, when the situation allows.

That would be the worst-case scenario for Bloom, Arenado, and Cardinals fans.

This content was created with the help of AI.