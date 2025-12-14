Phillip Danault could be traded in the coming days

Phillip Danault is the talk of the town. After all, we know that the Kings are evaluating the option of trading him, who has yet to score a goal this season.

In recent days, Frank Seravalli said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Los Angeles Kings veteran traded before the holiday break.

And now Renaud Lavoie, on TVA Sports, has said the same thing.

According to @renlavoietva, a trade could happen before the holiday freeze https://t.co /i9hoNGwOhB – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 13, 2025

Even if Elliotte Friedman disagrees (he didn't a few days ago, anyway), it seems that's how the file is evolving right now.

Lavoie said he wouldn't be surprised to see the Québécois overlooked in the next few days, in order to keep him healthy for a trade. Yesterday, he missed the game… but officially, he's sick. #Like Samuel Montembeault?

Forward Phillip Danault will not play tonight due to illness. – LA Kings PR (@LAKingsPR) December 14, 2025

If the Kings were ever to trade him, a center would surely have to go the other way, since that's a pretty rare commodity on the market.

If Kent Hughes were ever to have his nose in the matter, it's safe to assume he'd ask the Kings what they think of Joe Veleno. And it's safe to assume that Ken Holland wasn't born yesterday either.

Will the Habs go after their former player, who left because of Marc Bergevin? Will Kent Hughes want to give the Kings what they want—too much for a player who hasn't scored this season? Who knows.

On paper, we agree that the Habs could benefit from a guy who would stabilize the club's bottom-6. Because Nicolas Cloutier is right: the Habs are missing Christian Dvorak right now. Defensively, the club is crooked.

The Montreal Canadiens miss this player pic.twitter.com/SlkDJPQYUS – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 14, 2025

We agree that having Danault wouldn't be a bad thing right now. In a defensive role, of course.

But the price to be paid to the Kings, the amount of money to be given to the player and (especially) the fact that the Québécois is under contract next year are elements that scare me, right now.

overtime

– How long will he be out?

UPDATE: Connor Bedard had an MRI earlier today and he is not expected to travel with the Blackhawks on their upcoming road trip, per @FriedgeHNIC pic.twitter.com/avqmRmStGN – BHF (@BlackhawksFocus) December 14, 2025

– Elias Pettersson is injured.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Elias Pettersson has been placed on IR (retroactive to Dec. 5) and F Marco Rossi has been activated from IR. – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 14, 2025

– Not crazy.