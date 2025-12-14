Hockey

Oliver Kapanen likes his chances of participating in the Olympics
Raphael Simard
Oliver Kapanen likes his chances of participating in the Olympics
Oliver Kapanen is a pleasant surprise this season.

Last year, he impressed at camp, but his stay in Montreal didn't last long.

This season, he has managed to stay in the metropolis. In 31 games, he has 16 points. By way of comparison, he has exactly the same record as Emil Heineman, but Heineman has played two more games.

The Finn is playing with Ivan Demidov, and that can only be good for his confidence.

He's so confident that he's very confident about his chances of getting a positive call-up from Finland for the Olympics. That's what he told Pierre Houde in an interview with RDS before the game.

Kapanen would like his nation to notice how much his game has improved and how well he plays on 200 feet.

Not only is he good offensively, but he's also able to play defensively, a big plus, especially against the Canadiens and Americans.

In an article published in USA Today a few days ago, author Adam Proteau gave his predictions for the European nation's line-up. Kapanen's name was among the forwards listed.

His chances are indeed good. Former Habs Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen were also in Proteau's projected lineup.


