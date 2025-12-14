Oliver Kapanen likes his chances of participating in the Olympics

Oliver Kapanen is a pleasant surprise this season.

Last year, he impressed at camp, but his stay in Montreal didn't last long.

This season, he has managed to stay in the metropolis. In 31 games, he has 16 points. By way of comparison, he has exactly the same record as Emil Heineman, but Heineman has played two more games.

The Finn is playing with Ivan Demidov, and that can only be good for his confidence.

He's so confident that he's very confident about his chances of getting a positive call-up from Finland for the Olympics. That's what he told Pierre Houde in an interview with RDS before the game.

Pierre Houde: "Do you like your chances of getting the call (from Finland )? Oliver Kapanen: "I think so, yeah. I've done everything I could. We'll see (what happens). I like my chances, I've been playing well. I play a two-way game, that's my game. I hope the call is coming."

Kapanen would like his nation to notice how much his game has improved and how well he plays on 200 feet.

Not only is he good offensively, but he's also able to play defensively, a big plus, especially against the Canadiens and Americans.

In an article published in USA Today a few days ago, author Adam Proteau gave his predictions for the European nation's line-up. Kapanen's name was among the forwards listed.

His chances are indeed good. Former Habs Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen were also in Proteau's projected lineup.

He doesn't feel he has the weight of the entire province on his shoulders

The Toronto Maple Leafs now have the 3rd longest active postseason streak in the 4 major sports

