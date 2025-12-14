MLB in brief: No more Rafael Devers at first base | Merrill Kelly in Arizona

No more Rafael Devers at first base
Sounds like the plan.
It sounds like we will be seeing a lot more of Rafael Devers at first base for the @SFGiants.
https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/CFUjFHVmgl
– MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 14, 2025
Rangers don't store Corey Seager
That's what the club says.
It doesn't sound like Corey Seager is leaving Texas anytime soon.@Rangers | https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/3ozlFUS9Tt
– MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 14, 2025
Merrill Kelly in Arizona
He's back.
Free-agent right-hander Merrill Kelly is finalizing a two-year, $40M contract with the Diamondbacks, source tells @TheAthletic
– Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 14, 2025
Frustration
Yes, Pete Alonso was surely frustrated with the Mets.
Do you think Pete Alonso was frustrated with the Mets? pic.twitter.com/PgBvLngyns
– Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 14, 2025
Mike Trout at the Eagles game
Classic.
Your annual Mike Trout is at the Eagles game tweet.
(Via: @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/XRiF44z382
– Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 14, 2025
A good deal for Seranthony Dominguez
Where will he go?
Seranthony Dominguez is drawing strong interest from MLB teams. Industry sources expect him to land a multi-year deal.
He just turned 31, has had zero IL stints the past two seasons, and has averaged 97.0 mph over the last four years.
– Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) December 13, 2025
This content was created with the help of AI.