Baseball

MLB in brief: No more Rafael Devers at first base | Merrill Kelly in Arizona
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in brief: No more Rafael Devers at first base | Merrill Kelly in Arizona
Credit: NBC News

No more Rafael Devers at first base

Sounds like the plan.

Rangers don't store Corey Seager

That's what the club says.

Merrill Kelly in Arizona

He's back.

Frustration

Yes, Pete Alonso was surely frustrated with the Mets.

Mike Trout at the Eagles game

Classic.

A good deal for Seranthony Dominguez

Where will he go?

This content was created with the help of AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!