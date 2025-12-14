Michael King: three finalists in the American League East

America's East Division is going to be crazy in 2026.

The Blue Jays are on a mission. The Red Sox are making progress. The Rays are still here. The Yankees have the resources to be a great team. And offensively, the Orioles are a powerhouse.

To win the division title, you'll have to be excellent. And that's why the teams in this division intend to keep adding big pieces.

Michael King, for example, is a household name in the division.

In fact, according to Peter Abraham (Boston Globe), the Orioles, Yankees, and Red Sox are among King's finalists. The pitcher wants to make up his mind soon, and these clubs are in the running.

The fact that these are three division rivals makes it all rather interesting.

The Orioles, as you know, need pitchers. Signing King would be a great start, as he's developed nicely as a starting pitcher in recent years.

The Yankees are his old club. He was traded in the Juan Soto trade with the Padres, but don't think the Bronx Bombers wanted to get rid of him. Quite the contrary, in fact.

The Yankees have been rumored to be bringing him back for quite some time.

As for the Red Sox, it should be noted that the club has quite a few starters, but if he comes to town, the club will adjust. He grew up in the area, and a return home would be an option.

