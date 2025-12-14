LJ Mooney: US coach open to the idea of using him at center at the WJC

LJ Mooney is an extremely intriguing prospect in the Montreal Canadiens organization. With 15 points in 19 games in his first season in the NCAA, Logan Cooley's cousin is certainly making eyes glaze over with his talent.

Many criticize his (very) small stature as a hindrance to eventually making the jump to the NHL, but we've seen small players dominate in the big leagues often enough.

What many people don't know, however, is that Mooney isn't just a talented, one-dimensional little winger.

In the run-up to the World Junior Championship, Team USA coach Bob Motzko (Mooney's NCAA coach, incidentally) told us a lot about Mooney and his plan for him at the WJC.

He told Marco D'Amico for Ratings that he's open to the idea of using the little winger at center.

“You can't help but smile when he's on the ice.” Team USA and Minnesota head coach, Bob Motzko, praises LJ Mooney's growth, using him on the first wave of the PK Mooney is a virtual lock on Team USA, and could even get reps at center. Full story:https://t.co/qMh53kdiTN – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 14, 2025

“I'd have no problem using him at center in this type of tournament if we need him, because he's so responsible and has excellent vision of the game.” – Bob Motzko

Motzko believes that his hockey sense, responsibility, and vision would make him a good center.

It's good timing, because even if Michael Hage is a prospect at center, it would still give the Habs a great option in the future.

Motzko also mentioned that Mooney is being used on the first wave of the power play in preparation for the WJC. His coach points out that he's one of the best with the University of Minnesota in this situation, so he won't be afraid to use him short-handed.

What you also need to know about Mooney, who is also very attractive to any club, is that he always plays with great intensity and always gives his all, even in practice.

When a player is electrifying offensively, responsible defensively, plays with intensity, and can also play center, the physical deficit often takes the edge off.

Let's see what Mooney has to offer the Americans at the World Junior Championship.

