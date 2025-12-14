Kristopher Letang criticizes fans who associate themselves with his club (and it doesn’t go over well)

Credit: Nov 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) against the Philadelphia Flyers in the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Kristopher Letang is 38 years old.

Having played in the NHL for over 15 years, he understands how important a team's fans are. He knows that fan support can be a game-changer, and he knows that there are passionate people who follow hockey.

But…

But in Letang's eyes, fans shouldn't talk in “on” when they talk about their respective teams. It's as if they don't think fans have a right to include themselves in the equation… because they're not the ones doing the work on the ice.

And it's the way he said it that doesn't sit well with the board. There was a kind of arrogance in his tone of voicewhen he told Louis Morissette on the Entre la Poire et le Fromage podcast:

Ouch, that doesn't sound right. A hockey team without fans dies quickly. Hockey without fans = no revenue. So no league. So players don't earn a living from their passion. The feeling of belonging that fans have …https://t.co/Q8BGU4bf6K – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) December 14, 2025

I really get the impression that Letang didn't think before saying that.

In fact, I think he understands the game enough to avoid speaking ill of his own supporters, and that's what's a bit disturbing. Imagine if one of the leaders in Montreal talked like that…

News flash: it would be the talk of the town and the player in question would be put through the wringer. You can't say that openly—especially not when the fans have been supporting you for so long, as is the case with Letang in Pittsburgh.

He got away with that one, Kristopher Letang. And it surprises me in a way coming from him because he's experienced and because he grew up in Quebec seeing the importance people place on the success of their respective sports teams.

Oh well.

