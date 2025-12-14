Jacob Fowler is like Jakub Dobes: he won’t win the Calder Trophy

Yesterday, Jacob Fowler allowed five goals against the New York Rangers. Result: like Jakub Dobes, he won't be winning the Calder Trophy next June.

I say this as a joke, of course. Nobody is seriously going to talk about Fowler in the Calder race.

And I say it mainly as a reminder that it's utopian to think that a rookie can save the Canadiens, who have been playing disorganized hockey in their zone for the past few weeks.

On the Rangers' first goal, the Habs were unable to get out of their zone. And on the home team's second goal, Artemi Panarin was awarded a penalty shot… much to the chagrin of Martin St-Louis.

Despite the goals, Fowler had a big first. He kept his team in the game when they needed it and when they weren't interested in playing defensively. That was his mandate.

This is a PERFECT example of what a confident goalie can do for a team. The Habs were dominated for 8 minutes. Fowler stayed icebound instead of giving in at the first threat. Habs lead 2-0. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) December 14, 2025

In the second, it was more difficult. He'd probably like to see certain sequences again, but let's just say it was normal to see him give in after seeing the Rangers knock on the door so often.

It's just normal, at some point. #AverageLaw

Fowler, who gave way in the third on a goal that was disallowed (with good reason), also learned that managing a numerical disadvantage in overtime isn't easy.

So, in the end, he wasn't perfect, but he was still good.

In a league of results, Fowler allowed the Canadiens to collect three points out of four on the road, as well as giving regular goaltenders time to breathe a little.

The Habs are currently on the brink of the playoffs.

I don't know about you, but in my eyes, it does. Because even though they've given up a lead, they're not the first to do so. It had happened eight times before yesterday's game with the Canadiens this season.

Whether he'll get his chance again soon remains to be seen. But I imagine he will.

– On December 31, we'll find out who's going to the Olympics for Canada. Hey boy…

Team Canada (men's hockey) will be revealed on New Year's Eve – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 14, 2025

– What do you think?

Nick Suzuki loses most of his important face-offs. It's a crucial aspect of the game in Team Canadiens' selection process for the Olympics. I wouldn't be surprised if it negatively affects his chances of making the team. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 14, 2025

– Quinn Hughes recently told the Canucks he didn't want to stay.