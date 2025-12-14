It will be Jakub Dobes facing the Oilers

After a heartbreaking loss in New York yesterday, the Habs were back in action tonight against the Edmonton Oilers.

Jacob Fowler wasn't expected to play two games in two nights, but the identity of tonight's number-one goaltender came as a surprise.

It will be Jakub Dobes in front of the net, not Samuel Montembeault.

Dobes starting – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 14, 2025

Yet the Québécois was Fowler's assistant in his first two NHL starts.

Coming back with the Czech is very surprising, then, but I think it's the right decision.

As for the rest of the line-up, we'll have more answers by the start of the game.

All players will take part in warm-ups.

All players will take part in warm-ups for the Canadiens. Roster decisions will be made shortly thereafter. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 14, 2025

Extension

Monty hasn't started a game since December 2. That night, he allowed five goals on 29 shots to the Ottawa Senators. He came on in relief at the Bell Centre against the Lightning a few days ago, but clearly Martin St-Louis doesn't trust him.

At this point, the cherub's Olympic dream has fallen by the wayside, but his coach has no short-term interest in putting him on display. At the end of the day, the most important thing for MSL is the Canadiens, not Team Canada. He goes with his two safest picks (Fowler and Dobes) in front of his club's cage.