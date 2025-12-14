Here’s what the Habs would have to pay to get Elias Pettersson

The Canucks have traded Quinn Hughes to Minnesota.

We can now consider this matter settled. We'd been talking about him leaving Vancouver for months, and now it's finally happened.

But now… there's another Canucks file to settle: that of Elias Pettersson. And with the Hughes deal, some believe he's the next to go if the Canucks do indeed decide to embark on a rebuild.

What would it cost to get him out of Vancouver?

David Ettedgui had some fun answering that question… in reference to the Canadiens' parts. For Ettedgui, the Canucks' asking price for Petterrsson would be…

Michael Hage

Oliver Kapanen

Adam Engström

A second-round pick

At that price, would you do it?

There's one thing that doesn't work here.

Elias Pettersson earns $11.6M per year. For the Canadiens to be able to go after him, the Canucks will have to hold back some salary… or the Habs will have to send some salary of their own to make it work on the payroll.

That said, I find it hard to believe that the Canucks would be interested in withholding salary because Petterrsson's contract expires at the end of the 2031-2032 season. That's a nasty bit…

On paper, the offer is still good – but I think Vancouver will be pushing for more than that too. Pettersson may have slowed down in the last two years, but we're still talking about a first-line center who put up 102 points (22-23) and 89 points (23-24) not so long ago…

Personally, I wouldn't touch that contract because it's too big. And I wouldn't empty my bank of prospects to go after a guy who seems to be trying to find his game right now.

But maybe that's just me…

