Bryce Pickford: five consecutive games with at least two goals for the Canadiens prospect

Bryce Pickford isn't the best-known prospect in the Canadiens' prospect bank.

But these days, the defenseman is scoring goals—and capturing imaginations—in droves. And why? Because he leads the WHL with 24 goals so far this campaign.

Remember: he's a defenseman.

Okay, he'll be 20 in April 2026. But the 81st overall pick in the 2025 NHL draft is on a crazy hot streak right now.

He's scored at least two goals in each of his last five games. Even for a forward, that would be incredible.

In fact, he has a hat trick in one of those games, which means he's up to 11 goals in his last five games. That's absolutely incredible.

You've got to keep an eye on him… especially when you know he's capable of “Atlantic to Atlantic” goals like that.

5 MULTI-GOAL GAMES IN A ROW FOR BRYCE PICKFORD!!!! pic.twitter.com/d0gaJGGXBK – Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) December 14, 2025

Of course, many would argue that playing in the WHL, in a caliber of play that's lower than the NCAA, for example, helps him a bit, at his age.

That's a good point.

But the man who had 28 goals in over three seasons in the WHL is on another planet. And as we speak, he's playing in the WHL… not the NCAA or the AHL.

Next year should be a different story. But for now, he's doing what he has to do to get himself noticed by the Habs as often as possible.

extension

By the way, for those wondering: Pickford is younger than many of the players invited to the Junior Team Canada camp, so he's eligible. But even so, he didn't get the call from Canadiens officials.

A 6'1, 19-year-old right-handed defenseman who scores. Did Canada have the luxury of going without another scorer, after leaving Justin Carbonneau and Marek Vanacker at home?