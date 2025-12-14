2nd center: Ryan Strome could be an option for the habs

It's fair to say that things haven't been going too well for the Canadiens lately.

There was a glimmer of hope recently when Jacob Fowler was recalled following the Habs' goaltending woes, but in general, there's clearly room for improvement.

Is it finally time for Kent Hughes to step forward and fine-tune his top-6?

Since it became known that the Habs were looking for a second center (or at least top-6 help), several names have been mentioned, all at different prices and often too high (as in the case of Ryan O'Reilly).

What if the Habs were instead to try to add a lower-priced veteran who would bring experience to the young group?

There's one name to keep an eye on with the Anaheim Ducks, according to Elliotte Friedman. The reputable tipster mentioned in Written 32 that teams looking for middle-6 ( second and third line) help might be interested in adding Ryan Strome.

Strome certainly has what it takes to help a competitive team. So why would the Ducks (who are very good this season) look to trade him?

With the emergence of several young players and their top-6 already well stocked, the Ducks might indeed be tempted to send him elsewhere. Friedman wonders if there's still a place for him on the team.

What's more, to maximize the 32-year-old right-handed center's value, the Ducks would have to look for a buyer this season, because there are several teams interested.

The Habs could certainly be one of them. His experience and the fact that he's a center are always very attractive to a young, talented team.

Strome is in the fourth year of his five-year contract, earning $5 million per season. That's not necessarily a bad contract, and the Habs should take advantage of it to solidify their center line, especially with all the injuries.

On the other hand, although he's an interesting proposition, the Montreal club must be careful not to pay too much to acquire him. If Strome becomes officially available, many teams will want to take advantage.

Giving away a guy like Owen Beck and a defenseman like Jayden Struble wouldn't be a bad foundation for the Habs. It would allow the Habs to play Arber Xhekaj and Adam Engstrom more often, and Struble would give the Ducks' blue line a boost.

It may be necessary to add a little more, but Strome could be very useful to the Habs, as he can still contribute a good thirty points, if not forty. He would also give Michael Hage time to develop and get closer to the NHL.

Overtime

– The German will try to reach the prestigious plateau tonight against the Canadiens.

Leon Draisaitl aims to reach 1,000 career points tonight as the #Oilers venture into Montreal to wrap up a back-to-back against the Canadiens. https://t. co/QfCb74MRWS – Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 14, 2025

– The Kings are reportedly actively looking to add some offensive punch to their club.

David Pagnotta: Re Phillip Danault rumors: I just don't see, right now anyway, that being something the Kings are looking to consider, they're actually out there trying to find some extra scoring punch in the lineup; that's where their priorities are – Inside Sports (12/11) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 14, 2025

– Tyler Myers makes a great save to help his team win the game.

Tyler Myers with an INSANE goal line save for the Canucks who hold on for the win pic.twitter.com/AV9M4uZj5u – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 14, 2025

– That would make sense.

Frank Seravalli: The next contract for Quinn Hughes I would have to imagine starts with a 15 – Insider Notebook (12/11) – NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) December 14, 2025

– Quite a start for Buium in his new uniform.

Zeev Buium in his Canucks debut: – 1 goal

– 1 assist

– 2 shots

– 49.52 xGF% at 5v5 (1st among Canucks defensemen)

– won 2-1 against Luke Hughes' New Jersey Devils He's now 32nd among all defensemen in points this season. pic.twitter.com/i78YcYbZsY – Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhockey) December 14, 2025

– Read on.