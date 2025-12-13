Top 2: Logan Mailloux scores his first goal with the Blues

It was a very quiet Friday night last night in the National Hockey League, with only four teams in action.

In fact, only two games were played late in the evening.

Here are the highlights.

1. Logan Mailloux scores his first Blues goal

After a very difficult start to the season with St. Louis, the former Habs defenseman was sent back to the AHL for a few games.

He was then recalled by the Blues after scoring two goals in five games with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Since his return to St. Louis, although not perfect, things have been going a little better for Mailloux, who isn't hurting his team as much.

And yesterday, he scored his first goal for the Blues in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

LOGAN MAILLOUX SCORES HIS FIRST WITH THE BLUES pic.twitter.com/9063qMaafs – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 13, 2025

Later in the first period, Mailloux also threw down the gloves to engage in combat with Colton Dach, Kirby Dach's little brother.

Mailloux and Dach get in a spirited center ice tilt! pic.twitter.com/LbTeLOiJNm – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 13, 2025

Mailloux had a strong game against the Blackhawks, spending 13 minutes and 17 seconds on the ice in this Blues victory.

The Habs veteran now has one goal and one assist in 20 games this season in St. Louis.

2. Connor Bedard injured in the last second of the game

In the same close game, there was a disturbing scene at the very end of the third period, when Chicago Blackhawks star Connor Bedard appeared to suffer a serious injury.

Taking a face-off in the offensive zone with 0.8 seconds left in the game, Bedard fell hard on the ice and appeared to be in serious shoulder pain afterwards.

Connor Bedard got injured and had to hurry to the locker room after this play to end the game pic.twitter.com/DzjpgWCgYa – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 13, 2025

It really seemed to hurt for Bedard, who quickly but painfully returned to the dressing room.

Speaking to the media after the game, Hawks head coach Jeff Blashill explained that Bedard wouldn't play on Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings, and that we'd probably hear back on Monday.

Let's sincerely hope it's not a serious injury for Bedard, who has 44 points in 31 games, good for third in the NHL.

– What a great moment for the 32-year-old goalie.

After 500+ days away from pro hockey due to a complex knee injury, Laurent Brossoit just ripped a GOALIE GOAL in his 3rd game back pic.twitter.com/GykBWAkkyx – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 13, 2025

– Here are yesterday's results.

The @StLouisBlues and @utahmammoth both got the job done on home ice as they skated to victory on Friday's two-game slate. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/fIHKyeUV1W – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 13, 2025

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: 13 games.