The Red Sox could fall back on Willson Contreras

Surely disappointed to have seen Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso disappear from the list of players who could have helped his team give themselves a better chance of winning more games in 2026, Craig Breslow hasn't said his last word and is still looking for someone who could improve the Boston Red Sox' offensive role.

The Sox head honcho must be salivating at the memory of the Blue Jays' 2025 playoff run, and he'd like to battle with John Schneider's team to relive the Toronto team's close call.

The Blue Jays have already demonstrated that they are more than serious about next season by adding key players to their lineup. The Red Sox have no choice but to follow suit.

Several names are circulating, and we can add that of Wilson Contreras, first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras is not on the free-agent market, but he could be part of a trade if he agrees to waive his no-trade clause.

It's an open secret in Missouri now, as everyone expects Chaim Bloom to make a few changes to breathe new life into a franchise that's been struggling for a few years now. Sonny Gray is gone, and others should follow.

Bloom has a connection with the Red Sox, so it could be that he and his counterpart Breslow will discuss putting Contreras at the center of their trades. Contreras is still under contract with the Cards for the next two seasons, with an option for the following season (2028).

Where do the Red Sox go next with Pete Alonso off the board? An update on their search for offense, with a new name in the mix, the latest on Ketel Marte, and more:https://t.co/wjw9AmM4Vj – Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) December 12, 2025

The man who began his career as a catcher with the Chicago Cubs became a first baseman in St. Louis, in order to concentrate his efforts on offense. In 2025, he played 120 games at first base while maintaining a .257 batting average. He hit 20 home runs and produced 80 runs.

A right-handed hitter, he's the kind of athlete who could take on the Green Monster and find success with the Sox.

However, Breslow isn't the only one imagining adding Contreras to his roster, as the New York Mets are also reportedly on his case to fill the loss of Pete Alonso, now a member of the Baltimore Orioles. It's not looking good in the Big Apple at the moment, as Alonso and Edwin Diaz have decided to jump ship and sign with other teams. Even so, the team's management will have to work hard to establish some semblance of competitiveness for next season. The Phillies will still have a very good team, while the Braves should return to the level to which they have accustomed us over time. Not to mention the Miami Marlins, who have shown great potential in 2025.

The Mets must keep a cool head, even if it hasn't been easy for some time now.

This content was created with the help of AI.