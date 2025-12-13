Team Canada Junior: Michael Hage practices on the wing of the second line

With the holidays just around the corner, the World Junior Championship is just around the corner. The best U20 players in the world will be competing for their country.

And once again this year, Habs fans will have something to feast their eyes on.

We learned this morning that Aatos Koivu will represent Finland at the tournament. Good news for the kid.

#Habs Aatos Koivu is on the Finnish WJC team. #GoHabsGo – Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) December 13, 2025

But the main course will be Michael Hage with Team Canada Junior. Hage is one of the club's top prospects, and is expected to play a big role with ÉCJ.

And this morning, at the club's first practice session, it was confirmed: Hage was seen practicing on the second line with Tij Iginla and Braeden Cootes.

Note, however, that Hage was on the wing rather than at center.

Team Canada's lines for their first World Junior camp practice today: McKenna – Beaudoin – Martone

Iginla – Cootes – Hage

Greentree – Desnoyers – O'Reilly

Vanacker – O'Brien – Reschny

Bear – Luchanko Reid – Parekh

Aitcheson – Brunicke

Carels – Danford

Smith – Verhoeff

Mackenzie – Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 13, 2025

However, we must be cautious before thinking that the final line-up will look like this. We expect to see Michael Misa take a top-6 role (probably as first center) when he returns from injury, and Brady Martin will also be a factor eventually . The latter wasn't there because the weather delayed his arrival.

That said, there are still reasons to believe that Hage really is destined for a big role: the Habs prospect was also seen taking reps on the powerplay this morning.

He was on the second wave.

Team power play units at practice QB: Parekh

Flanks: Iginla, McKenna

Bumper: Reschny

Net front: Martone QB: Smith

Franks: Luchanko, O'Brien

Middle: Greentree

Net front: Hage @TSN_Sports – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 13, 2025

Again, all this is subject to change when Misa and Martin join the group. But as things stand, there's reason to believe that Hage will be an important part of Canada's line-up.

That's good news for the Habs' prospects.

Overtime

– That's right.

Juraj Slafkovsky today when asked if it's a challenge to consistently play like a big man: “I wouldn't say challenge, it's a mindset thing. I have to be ready, ready for it every night. Physically I think I can do it, it's just about my head. I gotta put myself in a position… pic.twitter.com/P78lUB3UK2 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 13, 2025

– Bill Guerin was making meatballs for his Christmas dinner when he heard he was getting Quinn Hughes.

Wild GM Bill Guerin says he was making meatballs yesterday for Xmas dinner prep when Jim Rutherford called him to say “we have a deal.” He adds “there may have been a fist pump” once it was done. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) December 13, 2025

– Tristan Jarry will be in front of the Oilers net tonight. So he shouldn't (re)face the Habs tomorrow.

Tristan Jarry in the starter's net for Edmonton pic.twitter.com/lOX98ucCfx – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 13, 2025

– Lukas Reichel submitted to waivers.

Waivers: Lukas Reichel (VAN) – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) December 13, 2025

– Roope Hintz avoided a serious injury. He will play tonight.