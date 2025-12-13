Hockey

Team Canada Junior: Michael Hage practices on the wing of the second line
Félix Forget
With the holidays just around the corner, the World Junior Championship is just around the corner. The best U20 players in the world will be competing for their country.

And once again this year, Habs fans will have something to feast their eyes on.

We learned this morning that Aatos Koivu will represent Finland at the tournament. Good news for the kid.

But the main course will be Michael Hage with Team Canada Junior. Hage is one of the club's top prospects, and is expected to play a big role with ÉCJ.

And this morning, at the club's first practice session, it was confirmed: Hage was seen practicing on the second line with Tij Iginla and Braeden Cootes.

Note, however, that Hage was on the wing rather than at center.

However, we must be cautious before thinking that the final line-up will look like this. We expect to see Michael Misa take a top-6 role (probably as first center) when he returns from injury, and Brady Martin will also be a factor eventually . The latter wasn't there because the weather delayed his arrival.

That said, there are still reasons to believe that Hage really is destined for a big role: the Habs prospect was also seen taking reps on the powerplay this morning.

He was on the second wave.

Again, all this is subject to change when Misa and Martin join the group. But as things stand, there's reason to believe that Hage will be an important part of Canada's line-up.

That's good news for the Habs' prospects.


