Rocket victory: a tough battle breaks out between Florian Xhekaj and Michael Pezzetta

The Laval Rocket were in action last night at Place Bell, as Pascal Vincent's team hosted the Toronto Marlies.

As usual, when these two rival teams face off, we're treated to an excellent show with plenty of sparks and flames.

And let's just say that this edition of the Rocket – Marlies showdown was no exception.

Indeed, it was a completely insane match between the two teams, with 107 penalty minutes handed out in this 5-2 Rocket victory.

When they say a picture is worth a thousand words, well, here's a good example.

We're going to start the third with a five-minute powerplay We're going to start the third period with a five-minute powerplay pic.twitter.com/dCqg0YvxrK – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 13, 2025

This scene took place at the end of the second period, as the Rocket returned to the locker room with a 4-0 lead.

What set this free-for-all in motion was a VERY dirty hit by Michael Pezzetta on Marc Del Gaizo.

The Rocket defender found himself on the ground, and Florian Xhekaj didn't hesitate for a second to jump on Pezzetta and engage him in combat.

The result was an excellent fight, with Xhekaj landing solid blows on the former Montreal Canadiens star.

#Rocket Florian Xhekaj drops the gloves against #Marlies Michael Pezzetta, after the former Hab lays a very questionable hit on Marc Del Gaizo. A scrum involving multiple players began at the conclusion of the fight. #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey #GoHabsGo @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/vzoHoG53mK – Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) December 13, 2025

Here's the same fight from another point of view.

Florian Xhekaj immediately went after Michael Pezzetta in the Marlies vs Rocket game. Pezzetta threw a really dirty blindside hit on Laval's Marc Del Gaizo, clearly targeting his head. pic.twitter.com/ygyNVcLoI8 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 13, 2025

Marc Del Gaizo did not return to the game.

In short, Xhekaj reacted very well to the sequence, as he directly defended his teammate, once again proving his usefulness to a team.

It's the kind of sequence that earns Xhekaj a lot of points for potentially settling in Montreal in the near future.

The Habs need this kind of presence in the line-up, as it's lacking at times.

As for the rest of the game itself, the Rocket were dominant, as Laurent Dauphin, Samuel Blais, and Joshua Roy all scored a goal and an assist apiece.

Final score

Final score pic.twitter.com/VbDfs90m6x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) December 13, 2025

So Blais continues to dominate since his arrival with the Rocket, as he has nine points, including three goals in seven games.

It's about time the Habs called him up.

