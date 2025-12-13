Quinn Hughes: The Capitals reportedly discussed a trade involving Cole Hutson

The hockey world was hit by a huge bombshell last night, as star defenseman Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild.

We knew that Hughes' time with the Vancouver Canucks was probably numbered, but we certainly didn't expect the matter to move so quickly.

It's not every day that one of the best defensemen in the entire NHL changes address, and it's easy to see why when you consider the price the Wild paid.

In the end, the Wild gave away some excellent young players for a year and a half of Quinn Hughes, consideringthere's no guarantee Hughes will re-sign in Minnesota.

The Hughes file is therefore closed for the time being, which calms the rumors about him somewhat, given that several teams were known to be aggressive in the matter.

And in addition to the New Jersey Devils and Detroit Red Wings, another Eastern Conference team is said to be in serious talks with the Canucks: the Washington Capitals.

The Caps have reportedly discussed a trade that would include Connor McMichael, a prospect, two first-round picks, and a certain Cole Hutson.

Hearing the #AllCaps and #Canucks discussed McMichael, Hutson, a prospect, and two firsts for Hughes, but Canucks, IMHO, got a better haul from #mnwild.@sickpodnhl @TheRGMedia – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) December 13, 2025

Indeed, as Jimmy Murphy reports, Cole Hutson, Lane Hutson's brother, has reportedly been part of discussions between the Caps and Canucks.

It makes sense that a top prospect like Hutson would have been part of a trade for Quinn Hughes, especially considering that Zeev Buium was sacrificed by the Wild.

Cole Hutson, who trained with Ivan Demidov in Montreal this summer, is every bit as good a prospect as Zeev Buium, but the Wild's offer was probably more attractive to the Canucks than the Caps'.

There isn't a huge difference between the Caps' package and that offered by the Wild, but the Canucks have wanted Marco Rossi for quite some time.

Their wish has finally come true https://t.co/YYMuhuItVL – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 13, 2025

Rossi is a player the Canucks have long been interested in, having tried to acquire him this summer, but to no avail.

So the Canucks finally managed to get Rossi, in addition to getting their hands on Buium, Liam Ohgren (Wild's first-round pick (19th) in 2022) and a first-round pick.

In short, it's clear that many teams were willing to sacrifice a lot for Quinn Hughes, and rightly so.

