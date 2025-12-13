Olympic Games: Norman Flynn would take Claude Giroux over Nick Suzuki

The 2026 Olympic Games in Milan, Italy, are fast approaching, which means that we'll soon know the official line-ups of the various nations for the hockey tournament.

Hopefully, the National Hockey League players will be present, as the Milan arena is currently being used VERY hard.

With the NHL in attendance, it will be very interesting to see which players will be selected by the various countries, because let's just say there are a multitude of possible choices.

As for the Canadiens, leaving aside the presence of Samuel Montembeault for Canada, we could see a few players make the trip to Italy for the Olympic Games.

Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson deserve to play for the USA, and Nick Suzuki should be on the Canadian team.

At least, that's what everyone believes about Nick Suzuki, except RDS analyst Norman Flynn.

Flynn believes the Habs captain isn't good enough defensively to make Team Canada for the Olympics, so he'd take Claude Giroux in his place.

On RDS L'Antichambre tonight: Norman Flynn—who once argued that the Habs should trade Nick Suzuki for Wayne Simmonds—said that Suzuki is not good enough defensively to make Team Canada's Olympic team. He says that Canada should instead take…Claude Giroux. pic.twitter.com/ox8pOnCZHP – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 13, 2025

Yes, you read that right, Norman Flynn would send Claude Giroux to the Olympics, rather than Nick Suzuki.

Maybe Flynn thinks it's still 2012, because in 2026, Giroux, 37, isn't the same player he once was with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Ottawa Senators forward has 19 points, including five goals, in 30 games, compared to Suzuki's 34 points, including eight goals, in 30 games.

In short, we know that Flynn often has controversial opinions, such as when he suggested trading Nick Suzuki for Wayne Simmonds, but here again, it's very ordinary.

To argue that Suzuki doesn't play well enough defensively is to misunderstand the captain of the Montreal Canadiens.

Just because Suzuki doesn't play as much short-handed doesn't mean he's not as good defensively as in previous seasons.

Norman Flynn's suggestion that Suzuki isn't good enough defensively to play for Team Canada (he wants Giroux) is an incendiary take. Is this based on him not being a regular penalty killer this year? That would be because he's already playing 20+ minutes on the PP and ES. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) December 13, 2025

Suzuki clearly deserves his place in Canada's Olympic squad, as he would be a perfect third center.

There's a reason why the Habs' #14 is in the Canadian lineup on virtually every expert and analyst projection.

It would be great to see Suzuki wear the Maple Leaf at the Olympics, and it would clearly add to the excitement of cheering for Canada.

Anyway, let's see if Suzuki makes the Canadian team, but one thing's for sure: Claude Giroux won't be there.

