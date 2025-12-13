MLB in brief: Mason Miller to New York? | Amed Rosario to the Bronx

Mason Miller in New York?

Mets and Padres discuss several names.

Under pressure, can Mets, Padres line up on a trade that could help both clubs? With @WillSammon and @dennistlin. https://t.co/nuFbouyaLb – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2025

But Nolan McLean is not for trade.

Jonah Tong is highly coveted in trade talks, and while the Mets value him highly, they are listening. Nolan McLean is viewed as off-limits and Carson Benge close to that. The Mets are stocked with good MLB-ready prospects (Williams, Sproat too), need proven pitchers (plus an OF or two). – Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 13, 2025

Amed Rosario in the Bronx

Amed Rosario signed a one-year deal with the Yankees. Smart bench addition. The Yankees need some right-handed bats. Rosario crushes lefties and has versatility. – JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) December 13, 2025

Royals targets

The #Royals have been “active on the trade market” and have expressed various interest in the following players, per @JeffPassan:#Nationals INF CJ Abrams#Nationals SP MacKenzie Gore#RedSox OF Jarren Duran pic.twitter.com/DRDzsrN63T – MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 13, 2025

The importance of Carlos Correa

“We needed the leadership.”@astros GM Dana Brown details what led to reuniting with Carlos Correa at last season's Trade Deadline. MLB Network + @SageUSAmerica pic.twitter.com/d2YB3Y7c2r – MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 13, 2025

What's Alex Bregman's deal?

Latest updates on Alex Bregman's market: – Red Sox: Engaged, but fine letting things play out. – Tigers: Not very interested. – Cubs: Looking for pitching, made a non-competitive offer last year. – Phillies: End up paying Schwarber, looks like a strong chance Realmuto returns. – Mets: Have added… pic.twitter.com/nxZyMKjc1P – Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) December 13, 2025

Dustin May in St. Louis

Right-hander Dustin May and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a free agent contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.