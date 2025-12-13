Kyle Tucker: It will be between the Blue Jays and the Dodgers

There's a growing sense that the Kyle Tucker file is nearing its conclusion. The biggest free agent available is starting to have a clear-cut market, and there's little to be gained by dragging the file out for months.

It could be a matter of days before he signs his next contract.

And of course, we know that the Blue Jays are in the thick of the race. The club has money to spend, and Tucker would bring a big left-handed hitter to a lineup that needs one.

But they're not alone: Blake Harris, who covers Dodgers activities, mentioned that in his eyes, the race for Tucker is one between the Jays and Dodgers right now.

And if there's one team among those two that's going to give him $300 million, it's Toronto.

In Harris' eyes, the case is pretty simple: the Blue Jays will have the biggest offer in terms of total money, while the Dodgers (who don't want to sign long contracts) will have the biggest offer in terms of annual salary.

It could be something like $300 million over 10 years from the Jays and $180 million over four years from the Dodgers.

We know that Tucker is often injured, so he might be tempted to take as much guaranteed money as possible to protect himself in case of injury. That said, if he's confident that his value will still be high in four years' time, the idea of a short-term contract for a big annual salary could suddenly interest him.

Let's say he actually gets $180 million over four years from the Dodgers: if he then goes for $120 million over six years for his next contract (which seems realistic), he won't have lost any money in the end… and he might even make more if he gets more than that.

So, after the races for Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki (and the World Series), the Jays and Dodgers are fighting for the same goal. Let's see if this time it's the Blue Jays' turn to win a race between the two clubs.

