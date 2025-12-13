Kenley Jansen agrees to terms with Tigers

It's Kenley Jansen's turn to get a contract.

The Detroit Tigers and the legendary closer have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, according to Jeff Passan. Chris Cotillo had spoken of the interest first.

Reliever Kenley Jansen and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract, pending a physical, sources tell ESPN. Jansen will be the second reliever the Tigers have locked up this week after re-signing Kyle Finnegan to a two-year deal at the Winter Meetings. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 13, 2025

A club option in 2027 is included in the contract.

Details to follow…

This content was created with the help of AI.