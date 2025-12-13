Baseball

Kenley Jansen agrees to terms with Tigers
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: MLB

It's Kenley Jansen's turn to get a contract.

The Detroit Tigers and the legendary closer have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, according to Jeff Passan. Chris Cotillo had spoken of the interest first.

A club option in 2027 is included in the contract.

Details to follow…

This content was created with the help of AI.

