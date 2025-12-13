Jacob Fowler: Habemus Cerberus

On Thursday evening, I took time off from my traditional “blues vs. reds” match at the local arena to hear Tendre Moitié, his choir, and the OCM perform Handel's no less traditional Messiah at the Crypt of St. Joseph's Oratory.

No known relation to Carlos Händel, the Habs' 6th-round pick in 2025.

It was beautiful. The songs and the Oratory. Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Our good, secular (of course!) Québécois government has just reinvested $30.8 million, among other things, to facilitate access to the Oratory from the parking lot below. For its part, the federal government has added $22 million…

So, yes, you'll still be able to climb the Oratory steps on your knees to “help” your Habs win the Holy Grail for the 25th time. Only, now you'll be able to do it on weatherproof escalators.

Now that's what I call progress, a truly inclusive project, a very reasonable accommodation!

Brother André's heart has never been so accessible!

The “real deal

Speaking of progress, I was just as interested in what happened next in front of the Habs cage. I'd obviously recorded the game, like a good loyalist…

It seemed to me that I'd seen a little white smoke over the Oratory on my way home, and I quickly realized why!

Habemus Cerberus! ( We have a Cerberus!)

Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

Etcetera. Etcetera.

Enough of the religious stuff.

Considering the young man's talent, character, and success in Laval, my expectations were pretty high. Unless I'm mistaken, last month I was one of the first analysts to mention his possible arrival in Montreal before the holidays.

Let's just say that his first game did not disappoint.

In addition to starting his career against the same team as the illustrious Dryden, Roy, and Price, Fowler, whose name means “bird-catcher,” was doubly predestined to take on the Penguins (!) in his first NHL game.

When we tell you that everything is in everything…

It was only one game—and I'm no goalie expert—but it struck me as one of the few times this season that we've seen a Habs goalie play with such confidence, be so precise in his movements, and make the kind of saves that give his teammates confidence.

Instead of giving the southern birds hope, the smiling Fowler shut the door on the good times and left them high and dry on the ice.

This Jacob Fowler kid seems pretty darn good, two HUGE stops to keep his shutout intact pic.twitter.com/HOSquOd6lr – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 12, 2025

But hey, let's stay calm.

It's just one game, on the road, away from a Bell Centre that seems to be making goaltenders and defenders quite nervous this year.

We'll see if Fowler's oft-quoted “mental strength” can reverse the unfortunate trend that has set in downtown..

The real test will be here.

One game at a time, sweet Jesus!

Speaking of defense…

I also liked Adam Engstrom's game. We saw the defenseman at ease as if he were in Laval: mobile, intelligent, confident with the puck. He was clearly the best player in the pair he formed with Struble. And I don't dislike Struble in general.

The other two pairs formed by MSL also did very well.

Matheson seemed to be running out of steam recently and Carrier had been tearing it up for a while alongside Xhekaj. Bringing them together on a second pair seems to me a pretty good idea, a lucid compromise.

For their part, Hutson and Dobson were worthy of one of the NHL's excellent first pairs. Let's continue the experiment.

Speaking of continuing the experiment…

Slafkovsky's momentum continues to build. I really like the player we see and feel more liberated alongside Demidov and Kapanen.

– Juraj Slafkovsky is playing like a man possessed – The Oliver Kapanen haters are in shambles pic.twitter.com/lcMp0cTDPr – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 12, 2025

We're looking at a forward who could well be among the NHL leaders in puck-possession zone entries and exits, probably one of my favorite advanced stats.

These are two areas on the ice where it's imperative to get it right to avoid getting scored on and to create scoring chances.

When he's on the move, “the Big Guy” is hard to stop, and even has arather elusive side with the puck that seems to put opponents on their heels.

As for his vision, which many, including Simon “Snake” Boisvert, have repeatedly doubted in the past, we can now appreciate him even more in his role on this line.

Speaking of lines…

An unexpectedly excellent performance from Beck, Anderson, and Texier. Texier scored his first (well-deserved) goal for the Habs. It should have been the same for Beck, also with an excellent wrist shot, but Josh Anderson's left foot decided otherwise at the blue line.

Of course, Tristan Jarry, the new Oilux, was a little disguised as the Canadiens' bad goalie on Thursday night, but let's not take credit away from Fowler and the Canadiens, who deserved to win the game against Crosby's gang.

Now it's Panarin and McDavid's turn… and maybe Jarry's!