Four more seasons for Sidney Crosby: Pat Brisson isn’t closing the door

At 38, Sidney Crosby continues to impress.

The Penguins' captain already has 32 points, including 18 goals, in 29 games, and could enjoy a 21st consecutive season with at least one point per game.

Despite his age, he has been at the heart of his club's success so far this season.

And number 87 doesn't seem ready to retire just yet.

We learn today from an interview with Crosby's agent Pat Brisson and Jean-Charles Lajoie published on TVA Sports that the veteran could play another four years in the NHL.

That would make him 42 years old.

On the other hand, the way he's playing now, it's no exaggeration to think that Sid still has enough gas in the tank to be able to perform well until that age.

Crosby's priority: to win a Stanley Cup… in Pittsburgh.

Despite Canadiens fans' hopes of seeing No. 87 land in Montreal, according to Brisson, he wants to stay with the Penguins for the rest of his career.

When the forward negotiated his new contract with the organization, it was in full awareness of the situation in Pittsburgh and the possibility of a few difficult years ahead.

In other words, if Crosby agreed to sign at a discount with his club, it was to stay in Pennsylvania.

This may come as a bit of a shock to some Habs fans who were hoping to see the Kid in a blue-white-and-red sweater before the end of his career.

What's more, if he stays in the NHL for another 4 years, he could even play long enough to give the team time to rebuild and become a major contender once again.

Yes, it's a gamble for him, but it's not as if he has anything to prove at this point in his career.

Not to mention that the Penguins' surprising success this season, just behind the Flyers and last place in the playoffs, gives him a lot less reason to want to leave Pittsburgh.

However, Crosby's agent doesn't completely close the door on the possibility of him finishing his career elsewhere when he says of Crosby's salary:

“He wanted to give himself the best possible chance to win another Cup or two, whether that was with the Penguins, naturally, or if he ever went elsewhere when you get traded…”

It's not much, but the fact remains that Brisson doesn't seem to be completely closing the door on the possibility.

In short, it's a story to keep an eye on, and one that's likely to get a lot of ink flowing.

