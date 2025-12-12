“When Kirby Dach comes back, I’d like to see Juraj Slafkovský as the second center.”

The need for a second center has been the focus of attention in Montreal for months. There's been a lot of talk about different options via trade… but the reality is that nobody wants to trade their center.

It's a position where there are needs all over the NHL.

So the club has to be creative to solve this problem. So far, Oliver Kapanen has occupied the chair, and while he's been impressive, there's some question as to whether he's really the long-term solution.

And today, Eric Engels, answering fan questions on X, brought another interesting name into the fold:

When Kirby Dach returns, I'd like to see Juraj Slafkovský as my second center. – Eric Engels

I think the ideal fits aren't likely to be available.

Before the season, I thought if Montreal was very good and Pittsburgh was very bad, the chances of getting Sid would have been much more real than most would have assumed.

If the Islanders had given Darche license to start rebuilding,.. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 12, 2025

What we understand is that, in this scenario, Dach would go on the first line with Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. We know that a few years ago, this combination was quite successful, and it would be interesting to try it again.

But what's really interesting here is the idea of Slaf at center. He's playing some great hockey this season, and when he's on the second line, you see a guy who takes control… and shows some pretty impressive skills.

We often see him take the puck right up the middle of the ice: he's not afraid to do it, and it's effective.

So, it's true that it would be interesting to see him at Ivan Demidov's center. We know that Slaf has often worked on his face-offs with Marc Bureau in the past, and we wonder if the Habs asked him to do this because they'd like to give him a chance at center.

Ah, and we're talking: in that scenario, wouldn't Zachary Bolduc be the perfect winger to complete that second line?

– Victor Hedman will miss several weeks of activity. He should be back in time for the Olympics, though.

Injury Update: Victor Hedman will have a procedure on his elbow on Monday. He is expected to return in early February and play for Team Sweden in the Olympics. – Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) December 12, 2025

This was such a confident, nonchalant glove save by Jacob Fowler on Sidney Crosby last night https://t.co/xITYXoaI60 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 12, 2025

Martin Biron on TSN says he doesn't understand this deal, the best time to acquire Tristan Jarry was last year when he was on waivers and he could've matched him with Skinner, like the Oilers would've liked to do, now you give up Skinner, Kulak, and a 2029 2nd RDer for him. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) December 12, 2025

LUIS RAMOS – CF MONTREAL On loan this season from Cusco FC to CD América in Colombia, the 25-year-old forward was on the verge of signing with CF Montréal. Negotiations to lift his purchase clause never came to fruition, as the amount was deemed too high for the club… pic.twitter.com/2nlr3ZFArr – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) December 12, 2025

