Hockey

VIDEO: The arena in Milan… it’s tough
Marc-Olivier Cook
The Olympic Games are coming… rather quickly.

The various competitions get underway on Friday, February 6, 2026: that's less than two months away. We know that the construction of the arena is going more… complicated, and we had an example of that today.

Why do I say this?

A video was posted on social networks… and it's clear just how far behind schedule the work is. Remember: the tournament on the ice is due to start in less than two months.

And right now, it looks like this (which really isn't ideal):

Is it worrying?

Er… yes. Really worrying.

And ultimately, I'm inclined to believe that it doesn't make NHL players happy. We've been talking about their famous return to the Olympics for years, and clearly, things haven't gone according to plan so far.

I even find it extremely insulting for the NHL guys. The fact that it's taking so long to build, it's like a certain lack of respect… because it shows that the National Olympic Committee hasn't done things the right way.

It also shows that the work was taken lightly. Which, in fact, should never have happened…


