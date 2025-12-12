Travis Kelce speaks candidly about his performances in 2025

Travis Kelce didn't shy away from describing his performance in the Chiefs' latest loss in a difficult season for Kansas City.

Following the 20-10 loss to the Houston Texans, the star tight end made no secret of his exasperation, acknowledging that he had experienced one of the most difficult games of his career.

Indeed, this game will go down as an anomaly in his 13 NFL seasons, including the playoffs: for the first time, Kelce left the field with more dropped balls than receptions.

Two dropped passes against just one caught: the symbol of an evening when nothing went according to plan.

Kelce explained that he was feeling a profound shift this year, admitting that he had the impression of no longer finding the solutions that once accompanied him.

The most telling moment came late in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs were trying to overcome a one-touchdown deficit. Kelce dropped two perfectly catchable passes in quick succession.

In all, the Missouri team accumulated five dropped balls, a damning figure for a team accustomed to a standard of excellence.

Despite this catastrophic performance, Kelce insists he will do everything in his power to bring stability back to the forward line. According to him, a return to discipline and precision will enable the Chiefs to regain the level of performance for which they are renowned.

