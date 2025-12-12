Trading Jakub Dobes for a center fielder: JiC’s plan

The Canadiens once again find themselves in a tricky situation in front of the net. Three goalies, little medium-term clarity, and decisions that will have to be made sooner or later. In this context, the hypothesis put forward by Jean-Charles Lajoie is worthy of reflection, without necessarily being adopted to the letter.

Jakub Dobes has already proved that he can play in the NHL. He's made a convincing start to the season and has a bright future ahead of him. However, his progress has not been perfectly linear and, above all, the environment around him has changed.

Samuel Montembeault, who is supposed to be the number one goalie, is having a complicated season and, now, Jacob Fowler is rapidly entering the picture, complicating the overall management of the position.

Rather than forcing an immediate decision, his idea would be to let time do its work. Give Fowler more starts to better evaluate his short-term ceiling and, most importantly, because he deserves it, let's be honest.

Continue to rely on Montembeault as in the case of the two games in two nights. And allow Dobes to get back into a steady work rhythm, even if it means a move to Laval.

From this point of view, Dobes remains an asset, not a problem to be solved quickly. A goaltender who plays regularly, puts in good performances, and finds stability can see his value increase, especially in a league where many teams are still looking for solutions in front of the net.

At the same time, the Canadiens' need at center remains obvious. The lack of depth at this position affects the attack and limits the coach's options. If an opportunity arises to improve this area without touching the key elements of the future, the organization will have to give it serious thought.

This is where the idea of a trade becomes relevant. Although it's not urgent, it could come naturally if the surplus in front of the net persists. Waiting a few weeks would allow the Canadiens to get a clearer picture of their goaltenders and the market.

This is not a spectacular plan or a miracle solution. Rather, it's a cautious approach that relies on evaluation and timing. And in the current context, this kind of patience could prove useful.

In the medium term, everything will also depend on how the market evolves. The needs of other teams change rapidly, especially as the season progresses. If a club suddenly finds itself short in front of the net, the value of a goalkeeper like Dobes could climb without warning.

By keeping their options open, the Canadiens give themselves extra leeway and avoid painting themselves into a corner. Sometimes, not moving too quickly is a decision in itself.

