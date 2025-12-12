Top 5: Four-goal night for Steven Stamkos

The Canadiens won last night and can thank Jacob Fowler.

It was a good game!

But there was also plenty of action elsewhere in the NHL. Let's find out what happened:

With three more games going to overtime tonight, the 2025-26 season has now seen 132 require extra time, which is the second most at this stage of a campaign (492 GP), trailing only 2009-10 (134). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/NNP1WtMkHd – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 12, 2025

1: Four goals for Stamkos

Anyone ever tell you Steven Stamkos is an exceptional goal scorer?

Even though he's older… the main man is still capable of putting it in. The proof? He scored four goals last night against the Blues… before the third period had even started:

BECAUSE A HAT TRICK WASN'T ENOUGH! Steven Stamkos found the back of the net FOUR times pic.twitter.com/kNUMbkms66 – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 12, 2025

The Predators won the game 7-2 and, of course, Stammer's performance is getting a reaction.

Stamkos now has 12 goals so far this season. That's not exceptional, but it's not completely awful either.

And last night's performance may do him some good too, we agree.

2: Hyman and McDavid have fun

When Connor McDavid is in form, it's hard to stop the Oilers.

And when McDavid is in form and Zach Hyman scores three goals, it's even harder to stop the Oilers. That's what happened last night:

Zach Hyman delivers on the Oilers' power play! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/yzRPSBfleE – Oilersnation.com, Oily Since '07 (@OilersNation) December 12, 2025

What a pass from Connor McDavid to set up Zach Hyman pic.twitter.com/bZwcnRPKiW – NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2025

The Oilers beat the Wings 4-1.

Three goals for Hyman, who completed his hat trick in an empty net… and four assists for McDavid, who ended his night's work with a truly dominant offensive performance.

This is the Connor McDavid we know, after all.

3: Too easy for Kuch and the Lightning

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7… and 8.

Eight is the number of goals scored by the Lightning against the Devils last night. Nikita Kucherov had some fun in the game… collecting, like McDavid, four assists.

The Lightning won 8-4:

Things have been going really well for Tampa Bay for a while now. It took Jon Cooper's team a while to get going, as they had a tougher start to the season, but lately…

Watch out!

The Lightning, slowly but surely, are starting to scare me. An Avalanche vs Lightning final wouldn't surprise me…

4: Brandon Bussi… wow!

You may not be familiar with the name Brandon Bussi.

We're talking about a 27-year-old goalie making his NHL debut. Last night was his 11th career big-league game… and he beat the Capitals for his 10th career victory.

10 wins in 11 outings… Yes, you read that right:

Brandon Bussi is the first goalie in NHL HISTORY to win 10 of his first 11 appearances in the league. What an unreal story. pic.twitter.com/IOABgJJRUe – Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 12, 2025

Beating the Capitals is no easy feat.

But Bussi stopped 20 of 22 shots to record his 10th win of the season. 10-1-0 record, 2.07 goals-against average, .910 save percentage….

Not bad!

Brandon Bussi makes all the stops in his first career shootout! pic.twitter.com/wrNJiDe3Nm – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 12, 2025

5: The Dogg continues his demolition job

Nathan MacKinnon is on another planet.

Last night, against the Panthers… it didn't even take him five minutes to get a point. He recorded an assist on Sam Malinski's goal:

Sam Malinski – Colorado Avalanche (3) pic.twitter.com/UkMWhHCT7I – NHL Goal Videos (@NHLGoalVideos) December 12, 2025

MacKinnon wasn't done yet… as he also scored later in the game.

His goal made him the most prolific scorer in Avalanche history. His 392nd career goal will go down in history:

MACKINNON PASSES JOE SAKIC FOR MOST GOALS IN AVS FRANCHISE HISTORY WITH HIS 392nd!! pic.twitter.com/mJj22ouSdD – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 12, 2025

The Avalanche beat the Panthers 6-2 (!) and continue to dominate the National League.

I don't know which club will be able to stop Colorado's power…

Extension

– Easy.

Max Sasson makes it look easy pic.twitter.com/pcdKLoczAG – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 12, 2025

– Nice win for the Bruins.

The @NHLBruins come out with the W tonight pic.twitter.com/KQlUmq8nLJ – NHL (@NHL) December 12, 2025

– Big night for Anders Lee.

Anders Lee (2-2-4) factored on four of his club's goals for his third career four-point game. Only three active players have as many with the @NYIslanders: John Tavares (10), Mathew Barzal (7) and Brock Nelson (3).#NHLStats: https://t.co/QfC9Djg7Ex https://t.co/PJ3WekeYrW – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) December 12, 2025

– Nice moment.

– Top scorers of the night:

– Two games tonight.