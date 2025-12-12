The Oilers are about to acquire Tristan Jarry (and Spencer Stastney)

Big news in Edmonton.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the Oilers are on the verge of looking for a backup. We're talking about Spencer Statsney, who plays for the Nashville Predators…

But above all, Tristan Jarry, of the Penguins.

This is shaping up to be a very big day Word is that Edmonton is closing in on a pair of deals… Acquiring Tristan Jarry from Pittsburgh and Spencer Stastney from

Nashville We will see how it all unfolds. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 12, 2025

In a world where goalies aren't easy to trade, the Oilers obviously did what they had to do to help Connor McDavid get some backup.

Would you have liked to see the Canadiens do the same? I don't think Kent Hughes wanted a goalie who's been inconsistent over the years and earns $5.375 million a year until 2028…

But for the Oilers, for whom time is of the essence, it's a good thing. At some point, this club has to start giving itself a real chance of beating the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

And Stuart Skinner wasn't the answer. Is Jarry?

I wonder how Sidney Crosby will like this news. He sees his club, fighting for the playoffs, sticking to its original plan and selling off elements.

Will this prompt him to ask to leave if the club collapses?

Details to follow…