The Blue Jays should call the Mets about Francisco Lindor

On Wednesday night's Passion MLB podcast, Sébastien Berrouard and I chatted about the Mets. We agree that things aren't going well over there right now, and that the club needs reinforcements.

It's definitely not too late to do the right thing, but let's just say the clock is ticking.

Podcast of @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard: we look back at the current rumors in the baseball world Ah: we wonder about the Mets' plan https://t.co/amoU1kvgjq – Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) December 11, 2025

At some point, there was chatter about the relationship between Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, which isn't very good. The two stars of the club have a hard time putting up with each other.

And that's when colleague Berrouard told me he wouldn't be completely surprised to learn that the Mets wanted to trade Lindor.

At the time, I was astonished. But in retrospect, I wonder to what extent the Mets wouldn't consider changing the atmosphere in the locker room by getting Lindor out.

We're not talking about giving him away… we're talking about gauging his value. And if the club likes what it sees on the trade market…

The Mets clearly want to change the club's dynamic a bit (the departures of Brandon Nimmo, Edwin Diaz, and Pete Alonso are proof of that), and it's unclear how far David Stearns will push for a change of scenery in the locker room.

Bob Nightengale talked about Soto and Lindor, saying that the club wanted to change the culture. And Soto won't be traded…

It's almost like David Stearns wants to change the entire culture in Queens, says @BNightengale. “We already saw stories about the relationship between Lindor and Soto, which is now starting to become more public.” pic.twitter.com/7yDbI1VBA8 – Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 10, 2025

Lindor has had friction with Jeff McNeil and Juan Soto (as far as we know) over the years, and he's lost his smile in New York. Could a change of scenery do him some good? Who knows.

We don't think the Mets are in the process of trading him. But what's to stop the Blue Jays from calling the Mets to inquire about the price of getting the shortstop out of New York?

Remember: when Cleveland traded Lindor to the Mets, the Blue Jays were the finalists in the deal.

Few clubs could take Lindor's contract ($32 million a year for six more years), but the Blue Jays could. And just getting the word out in the media that the club has called for Lindor would put pressure on Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette.

Lindor is excellent at shortstop and could bring a left-handed bat (ambidextrous, even) to the top of the Toronto lineup. And I don't think he'd be under as much pressure (Vladdy is the face of the franchise) as he would be in New York.

The Blue Jays' locker room (the excellent locker room) could accommodate him. And in the middle of the infield with Andres Gimenez (who had been traded for Lindor back in the day), the defense would be solid.

The Mets, meanwhile, would have money to turn things around (Corey Seager, a winner at heart, could take his place, among other things) and make the complete change of direction that David Stearns obviously wants to see through.

I don't think that's going to happen, and I think Lindor will stay in the Big Apple. But a call-up couldn't hurt from Blue Jays management, who are Indians alumni. So they know Lindor…

This content was created with the help of AI.