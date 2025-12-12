Tarik Skubal: the Mets are not sure they want to go after him

Right now, the New York Mets are being criticized in the baseball world. Losing Edwin Diaz and Pete Alonso in the space of a few hours has hurt a lot of people.

Fans don't want to see their stars write letters thanking the New York team: they want to see the New York Mets be able to sign these guys.

Pete Alonso thanks New York in this IG post. Tomorrow's intro at Camden Yards in Orioles gear is going to be strange. pic.twitter.com/9Hx559P3ut – David Lennon (@DPLennon) December 12, 2025

It's possible that Cody Bellinger is coming to town. But we all know that the New York Mets' #1 need is to pick up a top-notch pitcher for the rotation.

That's what sank the club in 2025.

Right now, the Tigers aren't sure whether to trade Tarik Skubal. The best pitcher in the world is a year away from being independent, and it's clear he won't be staying in Detroit long-term.

Scott Boras will be too expensive for the Tigers.

If he's traded, the Mets must be in the derby. The club has the money to try to keep him a year from now, the Mets need a starting pitcher and David Stearns has the prospects to try to convince the Tigers to move.

But right now, as Jon Heyman reports, the Mets are on the fence about whether to go after Skubal now or wait until a year from now, when he'll be a free agent. At that point, none of the club's current prospects would be sacrificed.

UPDATE The Mets “want” Tarik Skubal, and are debating whether or not to go all-in to acquire the superstar, per @JonHeyman “The Mets are well-equipped to trade with an outstanding stash of big league ready prospects.” pic.twitter.com/57HzyzwI1i – SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) December 12, 2025

To me, it's clear: Skubal has no right to be traded anywhere but to the Mets. At least, that's what Steve Cohen needs to make his president of baseball operations understand.

Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor are in their prime. Why wait any longer and waste their best years?

In New York, the time to do it is now. And while Skubal surely won't want to sign a contract extension right now, playing a year with the Mets will give the club an advantage when Skubal becomes a free agent.

The Mets have no choice but to make an offer.

If the Tigers don't want to trade him, that's one thing… but Skubal can't go anywhere but New York. I said it before Diaz and Alonso left, and I say it even more now.

The Mets let some big players go to change the club's dynamic. But it's going to take a lot of reinforcements in return, because a lot of big players have jumped ship recently.

This content was created with the help of AI.