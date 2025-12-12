Quinn Hughes in Minnesota for the long term: the Wild have no guarantees

The Minnesota Wild have struck a blow by acquiring Quinn Hughes. On the ice, the impact was immediate. But in the long term, the deal is a risky gamble. Hughes' $7.85 million contract expires in 2027, and right now there's no guarantee that he'll still be in Minnesota after that date.

The Wild have therefore accepted to pay a lot of money for a player without having the certainty of being able to keep him. It's a conscious decision, but one with far-reaching consequences. If everything clicks and the team becomes a real contender, the discussion will quickly change.

If it doesn't, the pressure will be on from the start of next season. The team cannot start negotiating a new contract before July 2026.

According to sources, the Wild have received no assurances that Hughes will extend his contract next summer. Obviously, Guerin knows him well. – Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 13, 2025

The New Jersey factor is also hovering over the file. In 2027, Hughes could become free to choose his next destination, and the possibility of joining his brothers with the Devils will inevitably be part of the equation. Regardless of the public rhetoric, this scenario exists and the Wild will have to deal with it until the last day of his contract.

There is, however, one element in the Wild's favor. Between July 1, 2026, and September 15, 2026, Quinn Hughes can sign an eight-year contract extension. After that, the maximum term will drop to seven years.

Minnesota therefore has only one window to manage, but it's a strategic one. This exclusivity gives the Wild significant leverage, especially if the team performs well and the project seems credible at the time of discussions.

To convince the American defenseman to stay, the Wild will have to offer more than just an interesting project. The financial aspect will also be central. Kirill Kaprizov is already the team's salary reference, with a contract worth $17 million a year.

The question then becomes inescapable. Can the Minnesota club afford to pay Hughes as much, or even more, than a franchise forward, and what would his demands be?

A defenseman of this caliber could legitimately demand a similar salary. Quinn Hughes plays nearly half the game, controls the transition, and influences all facets of the game. The Wild will have to decide. Either it agrees to break its internal ceiling, or it tries to convince Hughes to sign for slightly less than Kaprizov by betting on stability and competitiveness.

In either case, the risk is high. Giving two massive contracts limits long-term flexibility. Not doing so increases the chances of Hughes exploring the market and possibly turning his back on Minnesota in 2027.

