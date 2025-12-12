Phillip Danault: Elliotte Friedman pours cold water on the rumors

Last night, Frank Seravalli reported that the Habs were in the thick of the race for Phillip Danault's services. And the tipster, on top of it all, added that the whole thing could possibly be settled by December 20.

No less.

We wondered if things would start to get moving soon… but we were instead treated to a cold shower on these rumors.

Elliotte Friedman, in his 32 Thoughts column, talked about Danault, and what he explains is that he's been told that the Kings don't want to trade Danault.

They'd need a (very) good reason to consider it.

Friedman notes that Danault, despite his setbacks this season, is an important guy for the Kings, especially in the playoffs. So the club would like to keep him around in case he tries to make some headway in the playoffs this year.

And, who knows, maybe finally beat the Oilers in the first round, hehe.

Of course, that doesn't mean the Kings won't trade him. It just means that, in an NHL where the entire league is looking for center players, the club isn't interested in letting go of a guy who's been doing them proud for the past few years, especially if it's to trade him at the lowest possible price.

But if the Kings are offered something they can't refuse, they'll consider it.

The question is, would Kent Hughes want to make the Kings such an offer for a guy with only five points in 30 games? It would fill some needs in town, but it wouldn't solve everything either.

And as long as we're going to overpay for Danault, we might as well see what Juraj Slafkovský has up his sleeve before making such a decision, right?

Overtime

– Speaking of the Kings.

In a league full of parity, the LA Kings' defensive game keeps them in the Pacific Division race. But will offensive challenges prevent it from continuing as a winning style? My latest for@TFP: LAK at 30: Small. Medium. BIG. – The Fourth Period https://t.co/sreqW3tKqm – Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) December 12, 2025

– That's right.

As @JoshYohe_PGH points out, the Penguins will have $53 million under the cap next summer based on current projections. Incredible that Dubas didn't have to withhold a single dollar from Jarry's contract. – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 12, 2025

– Interesting.